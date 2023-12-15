International guests respond

Prithvirajsing Roopun, President of the Republic of Mauritius, welcomed by. Christian Ntsay yesterday

In addition to members of the diplomatic corps, at least twenty countries will be represented at a high level during the inauguration of Andry Rajoelina. Unless there is any change, six Heads of State including those who chair the AU and SADC will be there.

There will be a crowd at Mahamasina. While waiting for ordinary citizens to fill the chairs in the stands and part of the immense grandstand of the Barea stadium, the international guests who will attend the inauguration of Andry Rajoelina, recently re-elected President of the Republic, are beginning to arrive.

In addition to members of the diplomatic corps, around twenty countries will be represented at a high level. As for the Heads of State, there will be six, unless there is a change. Prithvirajsing Roopun, President of the Republic of Mauritius, was the first to open the ball yesterday. He and the Mauritian delegation disembarked at Ivato International Airport at 3:20 p.m. As per protocol, he was welcomed on the tarmac by Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, then accompanied him to the presidential lounge.

Yesterday’s scenario will be replayed today, mid-afternoon and evening. Three Presidents will arrive in Ivato, in fact. The waltz of Heads of State today will be opened by Azali Assoumani, President of the Republic of Comoros, who also chairs the African Union (AU). His plane is scheduled to land at Ivato Airport at 4 p.m. At 7:35 p.m., it will be the turn of Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique to disembark.

Also on the agenda for today will be the arrival of Joao Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola. The one who also chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is expected to land in Madagascar at 7:52 p.m. The latter probably wants to kill two birds with one stone. It is likely that the Angolan President wants to begin establishing formal bilateral cooperation with Madagascar during this trip.

The Angolan delegation is, in fact, made up of more than fifty people. The presence of the two Heads of State who are currently at the head of the AU and the SADC has, moreover, a diplomatic, but also significant political, significance. On issues such as the legitimacy or legality of an electoral process, global organizations often refer to the line of conduct of continental and regional organizations such as the AU and SADC.

Compelling reasons

Also, it is likely that international recognition of the presidential election and Andry Rajoelina’s victory also stems from the support of these two entities for the electoral process. A support that they reaffirm with their presence in Mahamasina on Saturday. Having verbally congratulated Andry Rajoelina on his re-election, the President of the Comoros was effusive about the presidential election.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Rajoelina on having recently been re-elected. My congratulations also go to Madagascar, this neighboring country, which succeeded in these elections in a peaceful environment,” declared Azali Assoumani, during “Africa day high level”, at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28), at the convention of United Nations on climate change, in Dubai.

Two other Heads of State announced their presence on Saturday. However, their date and time of arrival in Madagascar have not yet been defined. They are Doctor Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of Guinea-Bissau. Initially, seven or even eight Heads of State were expected for Andry Rajoelina’s inauguration ceremony. For compelling reasons inherent to the internal affairs of their respective countries, two of them finally sent representatives.

This is the case of Wavel Ramkalawan, president of Seychelles who will be represented by his vice-president, Ahmed Afif. His flight will land in Ivato tomorrow at 1 hour 50 minutes. Likewise for Macky Sall, president of Senegal. He will be represented by his Minister of the Armed Forces, Youm El Hadji Omar. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, present in Madagascar for the national holiday on June 26, 2019, will not be there this time. He will be represented by his Prime Minister, Doctor Edouard Ngirente.

Unless there is any change, Tanzania will also be represented by Kassim Majaliwa, Prime Minister. Xi Jinping, Chinese President, mandates Hu Chunhua as his special envoy for Saturday’s event. He is the vice chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The Chinese delegation was the first to arrive in Madagascar yesterday. India and Morocco will also be represented at a high level at Mahamasina.

Doctor Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, will specifically travel to Madagascar to attend the inauguration of Andry Rajoelina. He will disembark today and leave on Saturday evening itself, due to a busy schedule. Vêlayoudom Marimoutou, Secretary General of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC), will also be there. He is in the list of personalities who arrived yesterday. The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) will also be present through Dev Haman, Deputy Secretary General.