International observers give a positive note to the elections in DRC

The team of international observers comprising Angolan parliamentarians Djamila de Almeida, Sérgio Leonardo Vaz and Rafael Massanga, without recording the interview for legal reasons, consider the electoral process in the Democratic Republic of Congo to have gone well.

A source from Rádio states that the observation made by international observers overall is that, despite the technical problems, and the delay in opening the assemblies, a fact that had repercussions on the time and day of the closing, it is even attributed for the moment a positive note for the process.

Another aspect has to do with the voting machines that presented technical problems, but the conclusion is that things went well, said the source from Rádio .

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) may consider the scrutiny process closed this Friday, 22nd.

By Queirós Chilúvia, direct from the Democratic Republic of Congo