INTERNATIONAL TRADE – Madagascar proposes standards on vanilla

The workshop saw the participation of vanilla operators, technicians and representatives of the ministries concerned.

Guarantee the safety, quality and fair trade of vanilla. This is the objective of the national consultation workshop held in the capital.

Madagascar will submit a preliminary draft of standards on vanilla during the seventh session of the Codex Alimentarius Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs, scheduled for the end of January in India. This decision follows a national consultation workshop held in Andrainarivo last Friday. The Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption (MICC) considers this approach essential, given that Madagascar accounts for 80% of global vanilla production. This initiative stems from previous group meetings, chaired by the United States and co-chaired by Madagascar, Mexico and India, aimed at advancing these draft standards.

Health safety

Four key points were discussed at the national workshop, including the clarification of “split vanilla”, the obligation to indicate the country of harvest on labeling, and requirements for moisture and vanillin content. Until now, the general standard for the labeling of prepackaged foods defined the country of origin, leaving the indication of the “country of harvest” as an optional declaration.

This new provision of obligatorily indicating the country of harvest aims to prevent fraud. Currently, there is no method known within the Codex or the international trading system to efficiently determine the country of harvest in terms of time and cost. No delegation proposed a validated method to support this mandatory requirement. While the international food standards, guidelines and codes of practice of the Codex Alimentarius help ensure the safety, quality and fair trade of food and of their derivatives. Consumers can rely on the quality and safety of the food products they purchase and importers can be confident in the food they order when it meets Codex specifications.

The Food Code represents a set of standards, guidelines and codes of practice adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission, established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Organization of Health (WHO). Its objective is to protect the health of consumers and to promote fair practices in the food trade.

