Internet access fees to drop

Internet costs could fall below $1 soon.

The State plans to make internet costs more affordable and increase the number of users. We plan to lower prices to less than one dollar.

Still lower. Internet prices, although relatively below the African average, are almost unaffordable for a large part of the country’s population. The State therefore intends to reduce internet costs, particularly those of mobile gigabytes, for the months to come. According to the explanations provided by the Ministry of Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Posts, the Big Island aims to reduce internet prices “as low as possible”. Thus, costs will be negotiated to reach “Less than one dollar” as indicated by Tahina Razafindramalo, Minister of Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Posts. According to the government member, negotiations have already been initiated in this direction between the State and the operators working in the country. “In 2021 in Madagascar, the cost of the internet was 3.5 dollars per mobile gigabyte. The following years, until 2023, we were at 1.5 dollars and this year, we will try to lower these costs below 1 dollar,” he explains. According to figures published by “We Are Social” and Kepios which carried out a study on internet use in the country, 22.3% of the Malagasy population is connected to the internet.

Liberalization

Despite the quality and speed of internet services in the country (30.27 mb/s median speed), this is not enough, especially in terms of large-scale connectivity. The prices offered by operators are far from affordable for the majority. Currently, the Big Island has nearly 4 million mobile internet users. The establishment of more advanced connectivity will perhaps be an opportunity to popularize its use. “Our goal is to double the number of Internet users over the next five years. What we want for the years to come is to have 50% of Internet users,” confides the Minister of Digital development.

Liberalization. The time has come for dynamism and liberalization of the sector. Some operators have also embarked on purchasing several global licenses. A more in-depth commitment, but also a whole acrobatics towards the operators. “As I said, I would like to lower internet prices by up to two cents, but I could not tell Orange or Airtel to invest millions of dollars in licensing and then set up 5,000 kilometers of optical fiber while one kilometer costs $15,000. It would be millions more in investment,” confirms the MNDPT. Furthermore, liberalization is also one of the ways to reduce internet costs. Speaking of global licenses, a third operator would be authorized to deploy optical fiber. Proof that the liberalization of the Telecom sector, although still subject to numerous debates, is becoming more and more effective.

Itamara Randriamamonjy