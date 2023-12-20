Internet bonus of 100 euros per family for 2 years: only if you meet these requirements

#Internet #bonus #euros #family #years #meet #requirements

The internet bonus for families arrives. It lasts two years but to be able to take advantage of it you must have these requirements, here are what they are.

We have been talking about it for almost two years, with a series of announcements which, however, had never achieved anything. This time, however, it should be the good one for him incentives of 100 euros per family for ultra-broadband internet connections.

100 euro internet bonus for families: here’s how it will work – Abruzzo.cityrumors.it

Apparently the long technical negotiation with the offices of the European Commission, which had taken a long time, has finally come to an end. The internet bonus should therefore become reality in 2024. All the details can be found in a public consultation opened by Infratel, the in-house company of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy called to manage the measure on an operational level. In fact, Infratel asked operators for an opinion (by 11 January 2024) on the scheme arrived after talks with the EU Commission.

100 euro internet bonus: which families are entitled to it and the requirements

The scheme talks about a 100 euro voucher in the form of a discount on the activation price (when present) and on the amount of the fee, modem supply included. The overall endowment of the fund should be equal to 400 million (the resources have already been allocated, he informs The sun 24 hours).

What are the requirements to obtain the 100 euro bonus for internet connection? – Abruzzo.cityrumors.it

The discount will last for 24 months and it will be used for activate or switch to a subscription of at least 300 megabits/second download. They can request it families who do not have any connectivity service or what they have a connection with download speeds of less than 300 megabits/second. There is no mention of any ISEE limit for families who will benefit from the bonus.

The 100 euro voucher will be portable at any time. Furthermore, it can be transferred in the event of a change of subscription. However, there is a limitation for new activations: only families who have remained without connection in the last 6 months will be able to use the voucher.

The idea of ​​introducing an “internet bonus” in the form of vouchers to implement the diffusion of ultra-broadband among Italian families is nothing new. In truth cThere has also already been a first edition of the voucher (Phase 1) which started at the end of 2020. It was probably not successful due to the ISEE ceiling (20 thousand euros), closing a year later with a surplus of almost half of the allocated resources (200 million).

As regards the 100 euro voucher which should start in 2024the funds should be distributed on a regional basis, given that the coverage falls on the Development and Cohesion Fund (80% destined for the South). They should be admitted, in all probability, only families who have not already benefited from Phase 1 contributions.