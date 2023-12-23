#Interoceanic #Train #Starts #AMLO #cuts #inaugural #ribbon

At 12:04 this Friday, the inaugural route of the Interoceanic Train began with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on board, from Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, heading to Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

Accompanying the federal Executive are Ambassador Ken Salazar, United States Ambassador to Mexico; businessman Carlos Slim, from Grupo Carso; among other directors of private companies that will have investments in the industrial parks in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Corridor.

Also on the inaugural tour are officials from President López Obrador’s legal and expanded cabinet, in addition to the governors of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara; from Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García; from Tabasco, Manuel Merino, and from Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón.

Residents of Tehuantepec left their homes to watch the passing of the train, which is expected to arrive in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz around 8:00 p.m.

