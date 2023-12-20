Intervention calls for 603 approved at Cuiab Health; list

#Intervention #calls #approved #Cuiab #Health #list

The State Intervention Office summoned another 603 professionals approved in the Cuiab Public Health Competition. The act was published in an extra edition of the Official State Gazette this Tuesday (19). With this call, the number of those selected reaches 1,954, which represents 96.4% of those approved.

68 doctors specializing in adult and pediatric cardiology, general surgery, dermatology, gastroenterology, geriatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, hematology, homeopathy, infectious diseases, neurology, oncology, pediatrics, pulmonology, proctology, rheumatology and urology were invited.

Psychologists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, epidemiologists, pharmacists, veterinarians, oral health technicians, occupational safety technicians, laboratory technicians, secretarial technicians, health agents, nurses, social workers, biologists, nutritionists, chemist, collective health, call center, social caregiver, drivers, epidemiologists and first responders, human resources, physical educator, and others.

“The call for new employees comes to strengthen public health assistance in the capital. Career employees are essential in the connection with the community, such as primary care that works in preventive care and promoting the health of the population”, highlights interventionist Danielle Carmona.

Procedures and deadlines

New recruits must submit the required documents within 30 days, starting December 19, 2023, exclusively through the Virtual Document Delivery Platform – GPE (

Guidance and information can be obtained from the Provision and Dismissal Coordination of the Municipal Health Department of Cuiab, by calling (65) 99201-9514.

Click here and check the list of those called up:

Also Read:  Kaylee (5) died suddenly, there is no money for a nice grave

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
Posted on
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
Posted on
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Posted on
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News