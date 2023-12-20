Intervention calls for 603 approved at Cuiab Health; list

#Intervention #calls #approved #Cuiab #Health #list

The State Intervention Office summoned another 603 professionals approved in the Cuiab Public Health Competition. The act was published in an extra edition of the Official State Gazette this Tuesday (19). With this call, the number of those selected reaches 1,954, which represents 96.4% of those approved.

68 doctors specializing in adult and pediatric cardiology, general surgery, dermatology, gastroenterology, geriatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, hematology, homeopathy, infectious diseases, neurology, oncology, pediatrics, pulmonology, proctology, rheumatology and urology were invited.

Psychologists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, epidemiologists, pharmacists, veterinarians, oral health technicians, occupational safety technicians, laboratory technicians, secretarial technicians, health agents, nurses, social workers, biologists, nutritionists, chemist, collective health, call center, social caregiver, drivers, epidemiologists and first responders, human resources, physical educator, and others.

“The call for new employees comes to strengthen public health assistance in the capital. Career employees are essential in the connection with the community, such as primary care that works in preventive care and promoting the health of the population”, highlights interventionist Danielle Carmona.

Procedures and deadlines

New recruits must submit the required documents within 30 days, starting December 19, 2023, exclusively through the Virtual Document Delivery Platform – GPE (

Guidance and information can be obtained from the Provision and Dismissal Coordination of the Municipal Health Department of Cuiab, by calling (65) 99201-9514.

