INTERVIEW. Avian flu: “We could have vaccinated earlier”, says the president of the duck producers of Tarn-et-Garonne

the essential Breeder of geese and fat ducks in Monclar-de-Quercy, president of the association of poultry producers and fat birds of Tarn-et-Garonne, Tristan Cordier takes stock of vaccination against avian flu in the Department.

The Association of Poultry and Fat Palmiped Producers of Tarn-et-Garonne (AVP 82), chaired by Tristan Cordier, brings together around sixty breeders from the 230 farms listed in the department. The one based in Monclar-de-Quercy takes stock of the compulsory vaccination against avian flu launched this year for ducks.

For three months, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty has launched a major duck vaccination campaign. Where are the Tarn-et-Garonne farms?

We are in the middle of this vaccination against highly pathogenic avian influenza. It is obligatory for farms keeping more than 250 ducks whose products are intended for marketing.

Is this your case?

Completely ! All my ducks born after October 1, 2023 are affected. We are accompanied by a veterinary advisor and we inject a first dose followed by its booster. This entire campaign is closely controlled by state services.

Who covers the cost of vaccination?

The State which has an envelope of 95 million euros to vaccinate 64 million ducks. This experiment lasts until next October and we do not know if it will be renewed in 2025.

Would you like it to be?

Yes, this vaccination is a good thing that should have been done earlier. The teams of Jean-Luc Guérin, professor of avian pathology at the National Veterinary School of Toulouse, have been ready for 6 years! But international health authorizations took a long time to be given. France is the first country in the world to be able to experiment with this vaccination. Launched earlier, we could have avoided the last three waves of highly pathogenic avian influenza which decimated many farms.

Tarn-et-Garonne, however, remained little impacted by these flus…

It’s true, we ultimately only have two or three outbreaks, the last of which dates back to spring 2022. But we were affected indirectly: between May 2022 and March 2023, I was not able to receive a single duckling because all the hatcheries closed for health reasons. This represents a year of loss of activity.

Have you returned to normal marketing today?

Sales went very well during the holidays, especially for foie gras, a little less for festive poultry. We feel very clearly that activity is picking up strongly with strong demand for carcasses. We are definitely riding the post-Covid lockdown wave. Customers trust us and favor a short circuit. The traditions of making ducks as a family are starting again with this desire to preserve know-how. I am optimistic for our sector.