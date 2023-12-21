INTERVIEW. Maxime Lestienne is the star and happy again in Singapore: “In some areas it was ‘la merde’ at Standard” | Football

#INTERVIEW #Maxime #Lestienne #star #happy #Singapore #areas #merde #Standard #Football

Maxime Lestienne (31) is beaming. Two years of playing football in exotic Singapore has visibly done him good. “I enjoy playing again,” the winger laughs. “I was no longer happy in Belgium.” Lestienne about his astonishing statistics and the paradise life in Singapore, but also about his difficult departure from Standard.

Frank Dekeyser & Axel Brisart

21-12-23, 11:30

