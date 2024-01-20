#Interview #Russian #soldier #reality #front #January

An interview with a Russian soldier straight from the front.

How long have you been fighting on the Ukrainian front?

I have been doing military service since February 2023. I was a reserve, but I did not receive a call-up in the fall of 2022. After that, I applied for a contract together with several of my friends in a small town in the Urals. I have airborne training and combat experience in Syria, so they didn’t think much of me. There was a 4-week intensive training and then we headed to Hersz.

What did you do before that?

I am a mason with a master’s degree. I worked in England for years, but I already wanted to start a family in Russia. I have my own business here, which of course is now on hiatus. Although the salary is lower as a skilled worker, so are the living expenses. My salary as a soldier now is about the same as a mason in England, minus housing costs.

Did the preferential financial allowance play a big role when signing the contract?

To be honest, not much for me. Professionally, you can make a good living here as well, we have everything that is essential. Of course, you can always earn more, better. On the front, the picture is more mixed, but I can’t say that someone joined just for the money. Mercenaries are wanted anywhere in the world for even more money and with a lower risk factor. A significant part of those serving in my unit could also find employment in Africa, Asia and South America due to their training and experience. So it can be stated that everyone has an ideological reason for participating in the fight. Of course, some have less, some have more. I belong to the latter.

Do only contract workers serve in your organization?

Yes, but we have people mobilized on both sides. I was a bit afraid of this during the summer Ukrainian attack, but I shouldn’t have been: the boys held the line very well, we managed to repulse the enemy with minimal losses, even though we were in a privileged area. The truth is that we learn together. The battlefield has changed a lot since the previous wars. The effectiveness of drones, incredibly accurate artillery strikes or even satellite and other surveillance systems requires a new way of fighting on the part of the infantry.

What do you think about the current state of fighting?

In our area, we are making progress, albeit slowly, but continuously. At the same time, I must add that we are not in a hurry in all cases. In the case of occupying a prominent tactical high ground, for example, we do not try to push the front line in the areas below it. A good position is worth much more than more areas! If the enemy is in a good place to shoot, then their loss is greater, ours is less. In addition, the number of Ukrainian prisoners of war on our front line is increasing. This can also justify the declining morale and the wavering of their front lines. In fact, most of them are not in very good shape.

How do you feel the intensity?

The picture is mixed. It was big in summer, huge in some places, changing in autumn, now slightly bigger. We took the initiative in all areas, it has a good effect on us. But like I said, we’re in no rush. Not just for the sake of minimizing losses. Our formation is fully stocked, our supplies can be said to be good, although there are shortcomings. However, there is plenty of munitions.

You mentioned POWs. Have you ever taken part in an operation where Ukrainian soldiers surrendered?

As a member of the squad, of course, yes. The last two soldiers were over 60 years old! That says a lot about the situation. Practically, they are completely civilians, they were sent after a week of “training”. One, however, joined the Ukrainian army for ideological reasons, and the other was taken away from his family. They are waiting for a prisoner exchange, if I understand correctly.

According to your personal experience, is the human quality of the Ukrainian army decreasing?

I think so, although it is not so obvious when defending. From the quality of the maneuvers of their combat formations and the partial decrease in the intensity of the defense, I conclude that they have problems. This may be related to their difficulties in supplying munitions, which we are also experiencing.

Scattered settlements follow the front line. Do you encounter local civilians during the battles?

Rarely. However, in the case of such frontal battles, it is possible to evacuate the area in front of it. This, for example, is in direct contrast to the situation in Gaza. Although there are civilian casualties from both sides, their rate is incomparably lower than in the massacre of the Israelis in Gaza.

Source: Tamás from Crimea