Intesa Sanpaolo, how to obtain confirmation that you have completely blocked the move to Isybank

On January 10, Intesa Sanpaolo sent a notification to its users: a three-page letter explaining how to block the transfer to Isybank. However, understanding which procedure to follow to block the transition to a digital bank is not so simple.

There is a new notification. Still. Banca Intesa Sanpaolo has sent a letter to its customers on the bank’s app where the possibility of stop the transfer to Isybank, the new digital banking service to which millions of customers were to be transferred. An operation on which the Antitrust intervened. There new notification is found in the section Archive of the app. It should have arrived on January 10th. It’s a document of about three pages that tells customers how block the transition to Isybank.

The text reads: “At the bottom of this communication we have made buttons available, with which you can indicate your choice by 29 February 2024. In order to complete the transfer of your relationship to Isybank, you will have to give your consent expressed by clicking the I accept button, otherwise you will have to click the button that says I refuse”.

Where to find the buttons to block the transfer to Isybank

At this point though many users have encountered some difficulties. At the bottom of the PDF, also with the updated app, no buttons appear. Or at least, they don’t appear in the cases that have been reported to us. It doesn’t even seem like an operating system problem, we tried both with iOS and Android. To block the passage to Isybank the path to follow is another.

Just after the message on the buttons we read: “If the buttons we have described to you are not present at the bottom of this communication, we invite you to reopen this communication via the App or via your reserved area in Internet Banking, using the orange banner that found on the home page”. Usually even if you reopen you won’t find new buttons. Search for the orange banner however it is the best solution.

How the Intesa Sanpaolo orange banner works

To find it you simply have to open the app on the home page. Here you will see an orange banner where however the message is less clear. There is no mention of blocking the transfer, it just seems like a call to a page to show the benefits of the Isybank plan. It reads: “On March 18th you will be able to switch to Isybank. We want to show you the advantages of Intesa Sanpaolo’s new digital bank.”

Once you click here, the same document that arrived in the archive opens. This time at the end there really are two buttons, even if the first question can be misunderstood. It reads: “Do you confirm that you accept the transfer to Isybank starting from March 18?”. If you choose REJECTION you can block the transfer permanently.

Where to check the notification for confirmation of refusal to transfer

After blocking the transfer from this section of the app there is only one step left. In the Archive section of your app you should find a notification titled Refusal Transfer to Isybank. Once opened there is only a letter of a few lines in which the bank declares that it has taken care of the request not to be transferred. From here the transition should be permanently blocked.