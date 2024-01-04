Introducing 2024?The former naval captain of Taiwan was so shocked that the CCP harassed Taiwan with flying balloons and vomited eight words in shock – Politics – China Times News Network

#Introducing #2024The #naval #captain #Taiwan #shocked #CCP #harassed #Taiwan #flying #balloons #vomited #words #shock #Politics #China #Times #News #Network

The Ministry of National Defense detected three more mainland sounding balloons, one of which passed through the mainland. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Defense)

With nine days left until the 2024 presidential election, mainland China’s provocative actions have not stopped. The Ministry of National Defense said in the morning that it had detected traces of three more sounding balloons. In total, from yesterday (3rd) to 6 a.m. today, a total of 6 aircraft sorties were detected, including 1 sortie entering the southwest airspace and a total of 6 warships, which continued to operate around the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese military uses mission aircraft, ships and shore-based missile systems to closely monitor and respond. In this regard, former navy captain Lui Li-shi said on the 4th that “flying balloons in the air is cognitive warfare,” sparking discussion.

The Ministry of National Defense detected one air balloon each at 3:07, 4:08 and 5:51 pm on the 3rd, crossing the central line of the Strait, about 48 miles west of Magong, about 45 miles northwest of Hsinchu, and about 44 miles west of Magong. , with heights of approximately 36,000 feet, 24,000 feet, and 15,000 feet, continued to drift northeast, and disappeared at 5:06, 5:40, and 7:16 pm yesterday (3rd) evening.

In response to this, Lu Lishi posted an article on Facebook on the 4th, “Priority to ‘super-military means'”, emphasizing that “flying balloons in the air is cognitive warfare, not super-military means.” The Ministry of National Defense stated today (4th) that as of 6 a.m., it had detected a total of 6 aircraft sorties (including 1 sortie entering the southwest airspace) and a total of 6 ships, which continued to operate around the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese military uses mission aircraft, ships and shore-based missile systems to closely monitor and respond.

