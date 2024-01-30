Introducing new sidebar – Development iteration #278 – IT Pro – .Plans

#Introducing #sidebar #Development #iteration #Pro #.Plans

Our developers have put the new sidebar, which has been worked on in recent sprints, live. They also worked on a new advertising position in Pricewatch and made improvements to the Best Buy Guides.

Sidebar

In December we announced a new sidebar as a further development of the well-known tracker. We have now reached the point where the sidebar has been put live. It is always visible on screen sizes from tablet size and provides direct access to the latest updates on Tweakers. In addition to the tracker, the sidebar offers a direct view of the active topics, my topics, forum bookmarks and followed topics.

Changed display and interaction

To reduce the complexity of the sidebar, we have made a number of changes to the display options. The choice between left or right view has disappeared, as has the option to choose between a fixed position or scrolling along with the page. The sidebar is always displayed on the right in a fixed position. The choice to open the sidebar as standard has remained. When collapsed, you only see a bar with menu options on screens from tablet size.

We made this choice because a limited number of our visitors used the tracker. For most visitors, the sidebar is of secondary importance. On pages with a filter column, such as in the Pricewatch, the layout is also more balanced if the sidebar is displayed on the right.

A number of tweakers tested the sidebar in the beta phase. This has already produced a custom CSS snippet to display the sidebar on the left.

Another new feature is that forum topics refer to the first new response since the start of your session. This functionality is the same as the links in the topic listings on the forum under the topic icon and the time. This makes it easier to find new comments.

Better user experience on mobile

On mobile devices, the sidebar can be called up directly via a trigger below the navigation bar. No more two steps through the hamburger and navigation menus. The menu with the various sidebar lists is displayed mobile within thumb’s reach at the bottom of the screen.

New advertising position in the Pricewatch

It has recently become possible for advertisers to highlight a specific product version in the Pricewatch. In this way we meet the wishes of manufacturers, among others, to generate extra attention for this specific product around a product announcement, for example. If active, this advertisement will be shown at the top of the list of products in a certain category in the Pricewatch. If you click on it, you will be taken to the Pricewatch price overview of the relevant version. The blue frame and the advertising label indicate that it is an advertisement. The advertisement will not be shown when using filters or sorts.

Best Buy Guides

As part of the renewal of the Best Buy Guides, we have made several improvements. For example, the image and title in product cards have been made clickable and, if available, a link to the review of the product in question is shown (example). The updated Best Buy Guides block on the front page has now also found its way to the Pricewatch portal. Finally, we have created an easier access to Best Buy Guides by including them as a separate item in the navigation. As soon as more Best Buy Guides are published in the new format, these product groups will be automatically added to the navigation bar. The underlying navigation has been improved in terms of responsiveness.

And further