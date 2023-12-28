Introducing the LG Smart Home AI Agent, a cute and useful robot from the future!

#Introducing #Smart #Home #Agent #cute #robot #future

TECH NEWS – LG has announced its latest smart home innovation, the Smart Home AI Agent, ahead of CES 2024.

This innovative agent, the LG Smart Home AI Agent, combines robotics, AI and multimodal technologies. All this allows him to move, learn, understand and engage in complex conversations.

LG markets it as an “all-in-one home manager and companion” that meets LG’s “Zero Labor Home” vision. LG’s robot is powered by Qualcomm Robotics’ RB5 platform.

It has a built-in camera, speaker, and various sensors that collect real-time environmental data, including temperature, humidity, and indoor air quality.

The bipedal wheeled design allows the AI ​​agent to navigate the home independently. The smart device can verbally interact with users and express emotions through movements enabled by articulated leg joints.

Furthermore, the implementation of multimodal AI technology, which integrates voice and image recognition in addition to natural language processing, enables the smart home AI agent to understand context and intent. Even when you are actively communicating with users.

What can the LG Smart Home AI Agent do?

Smart Home AI Agent offers many features including:

Connects to and controls smart home appliances and household IoT devices.

It can even act as a pet monitor and security guard, allowing users to see and care for their pets remotely, and send alerts if any unusual activity is detected.

It can autonomously patrol the home when no one is there and send notifications to the user’s smartphone.

It helps save energy by connecting to a smart outlet and turning off unused devices throughout the house.

It greets users at the front door, recognizes their emotions by analyzing their voice and facial expressions, and selects music or other content that matches their mood.

It analyzes traffic data, weather updates, personal schedules or medication reminders for users.

Regarding the announcement, Lyu Jae-cheol, President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said:

“Our ground-breaking smart home AI agent combines state-of-the-art autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household tasks. As a provider of smart living solutions, LG will continue to help customers live a smarter and more enjoyable life at home.”

We will see LG’s new smart home AI agent at CES 2024 on January 9-12. between.

Source: LG