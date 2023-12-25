Invader wishes you happy holidays!

#Invader #wishes #happy #holidays

With the end of 2023 in sight, the annual Christmas period is starting again. This guarantees a pleasant time with family and friends, good food, nice gifts and of course a well-deserved holiday and a great New Year’s Eve.

Invader also puts the work on a slightly lower burner. Of course we will continue to monitor the news channels, so that we can always keep you informed of the latest messages from the gaming landscape. After all, you can always contact us for the coolest gaming news!

Between all those tasty snacks and glasses of prosecco, let’s look back on 2023. What a fantastic year that was for gamers. It started back in January with the surprise release of Hi-Fi Rush and also the Dead Space remake. This was followed by Hogwarts Legacy in February, with Resident Evil 4 in March. For April, we can’t forget Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and May brought The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In June we had Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI. August dropped Baldur’s Gate 3 and September unleashed Starfield on us. Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Alan Wake 2 were released in October and finally we got Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in December.

Top releases in almost every month and we haven’t even mentioned everything. But you know what? 2024 will be even better! January already brings us Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered and Tekken 8. In February, Persona 3 Reload, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Skull & Bones and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. And Alone in the Dark, Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Rise of the Ronin are already planned for March. And that’s just the first three months.

The 2024 release calendar is already completely crazy. It is already a fact that another fantastic year awaits us.

But come on, let’s enjoy the Christmas period and dream away with new games when the releases are actually available. Merry Christmas to all our readers! And already one happy 2024!