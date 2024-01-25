Invasive ant species, the shiny fathead, is upending the lives of lions and zebras in Kenya

#Invasive #ant #species #shiny #fathead #upending #lives #lions #zebras #Kenya

Lions in the Masai Mara wildlife park in Kenya. Image Getty

In their study, published in the scientific journal Science, they closely monitored the effects of the arrival of an invasive alien ant species, the shiny fathead (Pheidole megacephala) in a Kenyan nature reserve, through observations and transmitting animals, among other things.

The ant preys on a native ant species that lives in acacia trees. These African acacias are known for their defense against herbivores. Poisonous tannins in the leaves and thorns on their branches make the species unattractive to herbivores.

Over by author

Jean-Pierre Geelen works in the science editorial office of de Volkskrant as nature and biodiversity editor. He wrote, among other things, the book Blind Finch – How I learned to look at birds.

But they also owe their protection to some aggressive ant species that live in symbiosis with the tree. The ants live in the swollen thorns, and in exchange for shelter they spray corrosive formic acid at herbivores that attack the tree.

Roughly disturbed



This reciprocal cooperation, also called mutualism, appears to be severely disrupted by the invasive shiny fathead. This completely wipes out the native ant species. Too bad for the acacia, because the newcomer lacks the tree-protecting properties of the native ant. Elephants benefit from this, but with drastic consequences: in areas where the exotic species lives on acacias, elephants destroy seven times as many acacias as in areas where the native ant still protects the trees.

Lions are also affected by this: because the landscape becomes much more open, they find fewer hiding places to stalk their favorite prey, zebras. In areas where the native ant still lives, the number of zebras killed was 2.87 times higher than in areas where the new ant lives.

The scientists saw that the lions then changed their hunting pattern: instead of zebras, they hunted African buffalos. While from 2003 to 2020 the percentage of zebras killed by lions fell from 67 to 42 percent, the percentage of buffalo killed rose from 0 to 42 percent during the same period.

Chain reaction



The researchers believe that their research offers a new view of the chain reaction that occurs in an ecosystem after a disturbance. Janneke van der Loop, ecologist and specialist in invasive exotic species at the Bargerveen Foundation, affiliated with Radboud University, endorses this. ‘Many mutualistic relationships are known. We know that their numbers are declining, but the cause is often difficult to determine: drought, poison use or something completely different. There is no doubt in this research: the chain reaction starts with the shiny fathead.’

According to Van der Loop, the publication about the Kenyan ant can contribute to awareness about invasive exotic species that are appearing worldwide. Mutualistic relationships among ants also exist in the Netherlands. They work together with the burnet blue. The eggs of that (protected) butterfly contain an odor that the ants recognize from their own larvae. As a result, they take the eggs into their nest, where they are raised like a kind of cuckoo young.

Van der Loop: ‘If those native ants were displaced by an invasive species, this could have equally drastic consequences for the butterfly.’

The invasive shiny fathead kills native ants and eats their eggs. Image Patrick Milligan

Also read