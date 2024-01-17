Invention in the debate about ÖB, Carl-Oskar Bohlin and Russia’s war in Ukraine

#Invention #debate #ÖB #CarlOskar #Bohlin #Russias #war #Ukraine

Carl-Oskar Bohlin (M). Photo: Björn Lindahl

The Minister of Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin and ÖB Micael Bydén are accused by Sweden’s left of being warmongers because they warn that Sweden could be pulled in if the war in Ukraine is extended.

A warmonger is a person who incites war. That is the definition of the word.

Calling Bohlin and Bydén warmongers is like calling a doctor who gives health advice cancer fanatics or a road safety informant death traffic fanatics. In the sense that they long for fatal accidents and cancer.

We live in a grotesque time of mock debates where nothing is serious. Even the war is not serious. Word marking, distortions and suspicions are the pillars on which the mock debate is based.

ÖB warns of war and Göran Greider writes in Dagens Nyheter that he “hears a secret longing to finally get to test the Swedish fighting forces”.

He also writes: “Honestly, I have always suspected that many trained military men actually harbor a secret longing for war.”

This is how a serious statement, that Europe is in the most difficult security policy situation since the Second World War and that we must realize that we can get into war, is turned into an insinuation with an attached accusation:

You carry a longing for war.

No one can defend themselves against that insinuation. You can answer: no, I am not longing for war, I am saying that we must prepare so that we increase the possibility of avoiding it.

That answer is of no use against the one who claims to hear something from the secret depths of your soul, something that you slyly refuse to utter even though deep down you want to. The answer is useless against the one whose accusation is based on his “honest suspicion.”

ÖB, Micael Bydén. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Once the left stood for reason and enlightenment. Knowledge and freedom!

Now it’s emotions and vague accusations that matter. Swedish Peace chairman Kerstin Bergeå says:

“It feels uncomfortable. I don’t think the Swedish people really share this feeling of intimidation.”

As if the raw, bloody reality is better if we don’t speak it. Like it’s about feelings. Talk to the Ukrainians about discomfort and intimidation! They have something to tell Kerstin Bergeå.

Malin Nilsson, Secretary General of the International Women’s League for Peace, says:

“…the feeling you want to convey is that we should be afraid… when people are afraid of military threats, it is much easier to push through investments in military defense over other things that are needed both in times of peace and war, such as functioning healthcare. It’s strategic of them and I think they know what they’re doing…”

As if the Swedish military and government are participating in a conspiracy where the war in Ukraine is a tool for a hidden agenda.

Johannes Klenell in Arbetet writes that it is a correct statement that there could be war in Sweden, but that this statement is “valid pretty much every day”. As if Sweden was under permanent threat of war – since when? 1945? 1955? Until our days.

Maybe they don't "like peace" in Ukraine? Photo: Efrem Lukatsky / AP

The laxity of the argument is typical of the left that has long since abandoned the old popular movement left, the left of the study circles, the one that sought to shape world view and politics according to concrete reality.

“…as soon as any of us who like peace have even tried to raise the idea that war and rearmament are not necessarily the best… Battle spitters in lice jackets who boldly tumble around Sälen and fantasize about the brazen effects that occur if you nuke the Öresund Bridge.”

We who like peace, writes Klenell. Who are those who do not “like peace”? Who are the ones who fantasize about brazen effects with atomic bombs?

In a corner with fantasies and loose claims, the Swedish toy left has parked itself. From there they throw snowballs and laugh their heh heh heh! while howling robots spread death and destruction across Ukraine: pulsating blood over white snow, deepest sorrow, true despair, undisguised terror.

But they might don’t “like peace” down there, they are probably battle pits whose officers harbor a “secret longing for war”.