Invest in shit theater and you will get ‘Soldier of Orange’ in return

#Invest #shit #theater #Soldier #Orange #return

Every week, Bor Beekman, Robert van Gijssel, Joris Henquet, Merlijn Kerkhof, Anna van Leeuwen or Herien Wensink take a stand in the world of film, music, theater or visual arts.

Herien WensinkJanuary 25, 2024, 5:34 PM

Could this be the kind of left-wing hobby that the Wilders I cabinet will soon deal with foaming at the mouth? A theater tetralogy entitled Faecal Dramas, about shit, bestiality and cannibalism: who wants that kind of perversions? And why should government money go there?

I was reminded of the Faecaliëndramas (Werner Schwab, 1991) when I recently read an article in Trouw about cultural subsidies. Experts such as Arjo Klamer, professor of cultural economics, clearly explain the importance of subsidies. But as is often the case when defending cultural subsidies, a few crucial aspects are forgotten.

Accessibility and affordability are rightly emphasized – thanks to subsidies, culture does not become an elite toy, because government money keeps the tickets affordable. But then Klamer says something remarkable. Subsidies do lead to ‘adventure theatre’, but the halls are not always full. ‘Within the subsidy system, a certain theater comes to the fore,’ says Klamer. ‘That’s not necessarily what the public finds interesting.’ He thinks subsidies could be a bit more ‘reciprocal’: ‘The collective subsidizes you, and what do you do with your work for the collective?’

The problem is that in art this reciprocity is difficult to measure. An investment sometimes only pays off much later, in an unexpected way. You put money into a bizarre shit theater marathon (performed in the 1990s by theater company De Trust), and twenty years later you get Soldaat Van Oranje in return. The longest-running Dutch musical has now been seen by more than 3.5 million Dutch people, including PVV voters. And it would never have been so successful if director Theu Boermans – who caused a sensation with the Faecaliëndramas and wrote history with Soldaat van Oranje – had not worked in subsidized theater for decades.

Musical, a popular art form that will probably survive a Wilders cabinet, benefits greatly from subsidized theater. And film and TV do that too.

Latest example: the new Jesus Christ Superstar directed by Ivo van Hove. We know how and where Van Hove developed his artistic ingenuity, and it paid off – in a shower of stars, also in De Telegraaf and AD, and a run on tickets. One of the artistic discoveries that is much praised, an audience on stage, has been common in the subsidized circuit for years.

You cannot pre-order for such a refund, because then you are merely gambling safely. It is precisely experimentation that can lead to this type of successful artistic innovation (possible, but not necessary). And that vulnerable experiment without a guarantee of success requires a subsidy. Because ‘that’s not necessarily what the audience finds interesting.’

What the audience does find interesting: good actors. Players like Malou Gorter and Ramsey Nasr, now embraced by millions of Dutch people in Oogappels, were able to become so good thanks to decades of subsidized theatre, where there is time to learn, grow and deepen.

In 1996, De Trust noticed a young talent in the Faecal Dramas, about whom an NRC critic wrote this: ‘The discovery of the faecal dramas is the hitherto unknown Jacob Derwig. […] He needs to be seen and heard.”

Thanks to obscure theater in back rooms, millions of Dutch people now enjoy groundbreaking musicals and top actors on TV. Is that reciprocal enough?

Also read