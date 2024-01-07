Investigation into accusation against TV presenter Khalid Kasem – what is known now?

#Investigation #accusation #presenter #Khalid #Kasem

The Amsterdam Bar Association and the Judicial Institutions Service are investigating possible bribery by Khalid Kasem – now a TV presenter, but previously working as a lawyer. Even though Kasem denies the allegations, he will not be seen as the presenter of BNNVara’s talk show Khalid & Sophie for the time being.

The AD published an article this weekend in which Kasem is accused of trying, as a lawyer, to bribe an official of the Judicial Institutions Service to get a client released from prison earlier. This is said to have happened when Kasem worked for the law firm of which Peter R. de Vries was director and where his son Royce de Vries also worked.

The AD has come into possession of sound recordings from 2019 that were probably made by Peter R. de Vries, who was murdered in 2021. In it, a Kasem client tells De Vries that he paid 8,000 euros to Kasem for the attempted bribery.

In a conversation that was also recorded, De Vries and his son confronted officemate Kasem with the case. What exactly happened remains unclear in the conversation, although Kasem does not seem to deny it. De Vries says angrily: “This is very dangerous Khalid. This could have blown everything up. Us there. And then of course I won’t have to sit on a talk show for the next three years – what do I say: the rest of my life – to say that something is right or wrong.” They decide to settle the matter quietly with the client. Kasem regains his trust and then they close the case.

Great social importance



The AD obtained the audio recordings through a source that calls itself The Three Musketeers. The newspaper realizes that the material may not have been obtained lawfully, but has decided to publish anyway due to the great social importance of the case.

The Dutch Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers endorses this interest. “This is an extremely serious allegation that must be thoroughly investigated,” chairman Dennis Wolters told ANP. “If it is correct, you are dealing with a criminal offense committed by a lawyer. That is also about confidence in the legal profession.”

In the AD, Kasem denies that he tried to bribe anyone. He understands that the recordings give that impression, but according to him he only tried ‘inappropriately’ to settle part of a large outstanding bill from a client. “It was a rather stupid action and it embarrassed me a lot,” he told the newspaper. Royce de Vries says that he is aware of the case, but that the attempted bribery has never been established.

Kasem switched to television in 2021, where he alternates between presenting the daily talk show Khalid & Sophie with Sophie Hilbrand. That program will start again on January 29, but BNNVara cannot yet say whether and when Kasem will return.

Also read:



Khalid Kasem resigns after accusation of bribery in AD



Khalid Kasem, presenter of BNNVara talk show Khalid and Sophie, resigns his work for that broadcaster after reporting in the AD. According to that newspaper, Kasem admitted in a conversation with Peter R. de Vries that he had bribed a civil servant in his work as a lawyer.