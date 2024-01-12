Investigation into Khalid Kasem will take another one to two months

ANPKhalid Kasem has resigned from his job as a presenter due to the accusations

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 17:56

The dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association is expected to continue investigating the allegations against Khalid Kasem for another one to two months. The presenter was linked to bribery in the AD last week during the time he worked as a lawyer.

The presenter of Khalid & Sophie is said to have admitted to crime reporter Peter R. de Vries in 2019 that he had bribed an official of the Judicial Institutions Service that year. He allegedly did that to get a client released earlier. Kasem himself denies the accusation.

The AD quoted from four audio recordings of confidential conversations between Kasem and De Vries, among others, which, according to the newspaper, were probably made by De Vries, who was murdered in 2021. The newspaper wrote that it had received the recordings from sources who call themselves ‘The Three Musketeers’.

Assistance with research

Due to the accusations in the AD article, Kasem resigned from his duties at broadcaster BNNVARA. He said he had contacted the Bar Association to provide explanations.

The dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association receives assistance in the investigation from the dean of the Central Netherlands Bar Association. The dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association said that the collaboration was chosen because there is a lot of outside attention for the investigation and “to be able to spar with a colleague with experience in criminal law”.

In addition to the dean of the Bar Association, the Judicial Institutions Service is also investigating the issue.

