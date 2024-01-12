Investigation into presenter Khalid Kasem could take several months | Media

#Investigation #presenter #Khalid #Kasem #months #Media
By our entertainment editors

Jan 12, 2024 at 3:39 PM Update: 5 minutes ago

The investigation into presenter Khalid Kasem will take another one to two months. The dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association announced this on Friday. Kasem is accused of bribing an official in his role as a lawyer.

Kasem, 45, is said to have bribed an official during his time as a lawyer at the law firm De Vries & Kasem. It reported that AD last week. The newspaper is in possession of four audio recordings in which Kasem has conversations with Peter R. de Vries.

Kasem says in the recordings that he has made an appointment with a client. In exchange for a payment of 8,000 euros to an official of the Custodial Institutions Service, the client would be released early.

Because the client has not been released, he reports to De Vries. “Either this man has screwed up, or you have just bribed someone. And we are in trouble with both,” De Vries is said to have said to Kasem in the recordings.

“The investigation into the claims in the publications of the Algemeen Dagblad will be continued from next week,” reports Barbara Rumora-Scheltema, dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association. “The investigation is expected to take another one to two months.”

The research takes place together with the dean of Central Netherlands. This is mainly for a practical reason, according to Rumora-Scheltema. In a case of this size and great public attention, it is nice to be able to make use of extra expertise, says the Amsterdam dean.

Also Read:  Ali B to appear in court in June in case involving rape and sexual assault of 3 women | Music

After the news, Kasem resigned from work indefinitely. He would be seen again in the talk show from January 29 Khalid & Sophie.

Image: NL Image

Read more about:

MediaBNNVARAMedia and CultureKhalid Kasem

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Reality star Maxime Meiland reports rape | Backbiting
Reality star Maxime Meiland reports rape | Backbiting
Posted on
“Kaiser”: Franz Beckenbauer was buried in Munich
“Kaiser”: Franz Beckenbauer was buried in Munich
Posted on
Is it true that the Romans used urine to clean their teeth?
Is it true that the Romans used urine to clean their teeth?
Posted on
A devastating statement has arrived for Moscow: the Russian winter offensive has failed
A devastating statement has arrived for Moscow: the Russian winter offensive has failed
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News