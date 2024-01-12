Investigation into presenter Khalid Kasem could take several months | Media

#Investigation #presenter #Khalid #Kasem #months #Media

Jan 12, 2024 at 3:39 PM Update: 5 minutes ago

The investigation into presenter Khalid Kasem will take another one to two months. The dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association announced this on Friday. Kasem is accused of bribing an official in his role as a lawyer.

Kasem, 45, is said to have bribed an official during his time as a lawyer at the law firm De Vries & Kasem. It reported that AD last week. The newspaper is in possession of four audio recordings in which Kasem has conversations with Peter R. de Vries.

Kasem says in the recordings that he has made an appointment with a client. In exchange for a payment of 8,000 euros to an official of the Custodial Institutions Service, the client would be released early.

Because the client has not been released, he reports to De Vries. “Either this man has screwed up, or you have just bribed someone. And we are in trouble with both,” De Vries is said to have said to Kasem in the recordings.

“The investigation into the claims in the publications of the Algemeen Dagblad will be continued from next week,” reports Barbara Rumora-Scheltema, dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association. “The investigation is expected to take another one to two months.”

The research takes place together with the dean of Central Netherlands. This is mainly for a practical reason, according to Rumora-Scheltema. In a case of this size and great public attention, it is nice to be able to make use of extra expertise, says the Amsterdam dean.

After the news, Kasem resigned from work indefinitely. He would be seen again in the talk show from January 29 Khalid & Sophie.

