Investigation: Police chiefs and the friends of a manager from Turda City Hall paved their yards with tiles taken from the city center

A manager from the Turda town hall is suspected of having distributed the paving stones removed from the city center to relatives, including some police chiefs. In some cases he asked for money for them, say the prosecutors, who opened a criminal case.

The authorities in Turda are still working on a large-scale project, with European money, to modernize the city center. This is where the completely replaced tiles would have come from, which – according to the prosecutors – would have ended up in the yards of several people’s houses, including two police chiefs, one from Turda, the other from Câmpia Turzii.

Part of the tiles recovered from the city center are stored at the headquarters of the Turda public domain. On Monday, the prosecutors picked up several paving samples from here, probably to compare them with those already placed in the yard of the houses where searches were made.

Of the approximately 15,000 pieces recovered, only a small portion were reused for other works in different areas of the city.

Adriana Marilena Chintovan, financial director of Turda Public Domain: “We set up a sidewalk where we used a small part of the recovered tiles. The municipality may decide to sell them at a ridiculous price. They have fulfilled their useful life”.

“We were not informed in the council about this tile”

On the other hand, those from the local council say that they were not informed about a possible sale of these pavers. According to the investigators, a technical director from the town hall would have falsely certified that the respective tiles were destroyed and could no longer be used. The employee declined to comment on the allegations.

Adrian Nap, Turda local councilor: “An inventory had to be made and used, put up for sale. It had to be transparent. We were not informed in the council about these tiles, that they are put up for sale”.

Răzvan Ciortea, president of PSD Turda, sub-prefect of Cluj: “IPJ Cluj must urgently clarify whether the investigated officers are suspended from exercising leadership positions. The mayor of Turda must initiate an investigation and an administrative investigation that will clarify how the tiles removed from the center of Turda could be alienated”.

The file opened in rem allows those under investigation to keep their positions until the investigation is finished.

Source: Pro TV

Publication date: 2024-01-29 17:32