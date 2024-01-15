Investigator local police area, Functional police training, Region Mitt, PO Up

#Investigator #local #police #area #Functional #police #training #Region #Mitt

Organisation



Police Region Mitt

Municipality



Uppsala

County



Uppsala county

Announced



January 15, 2024

Apply by



February 28, 2024

Reference number



C168981/2023

Job description

Are you ready for a bigger task? Do you dream of becoming a police officer? Do you currently have work experience and a university degree that you wish you could combine with working as a police officer and thereby contribute to making our society safe and secure? Then we have an exciting challenge for you! In the spring of 2024, we will recruit for the functional police training (FPU).

What does the function-oriented police training mean?

The function-oriented police training is basic training for police officers for prioritized functions in the Police Authority’s operations. The studies run full-time with a high rate of study over 1 year with approx. 15 compulsory study weeks and take place at the assigned university, Linnaeus University. The training is aimed at specific target groups that bring with them special competence and experience, which means that the training can be compressed in scope and design. Participants at FPU are employed and have a fixed salary during the education.

Applicants who receive employment will be trained as a police officer in accordance with Functional Police Training (Police Ordinance 2014:1104 and Ordinance on training for police officers 2014:1105).

After completed and approved studies and aspirant training and security clearance, the participant is hired as a police assistant, gets a permanent job and is placed at Region Mitt, PO Uppsala, LPO Uppsala, LPO Norduppland, LPO Enköping/Håbo with the function of investigator and location in Uppsala, Enköping/Håbo or Tierp/ East Hammar.

The following LPOs (Local Police Areas) may be relevant as locations. You indicate your preference for placement in the survey when applying.

Read more about the function-oriented police training: polisen.se/jobb-och-utbildning/bli-polis/polisutbildningen/funktionsinjardak-politisbildningen/

Description of workplace

Region Mitt consists of police area Västmanland, Uppsala and Gävleborg.

Police area Uppsala is one of the police areas in region Mitt with Uppsala as the main city. The area stretches from Håbo in the south to Älvkarleby in the north. The geographical area includes 8 municipalities.

Police area Uppsala is divided into three local police areas: Uppsala/Knivsta, Enköping/Håbo and Norduppland. At police area level, there is an investigation section and an area office. Within all local police areas, there are intervention and crime prevention activities, investigative teams as well as support and service.

Possible locations for the function are: Uppsala, Enköping/Håbo or Tierp/Östhammar.

You specify your placement preferences in the survey questions.

Job description

As a criminal investigator at a local police area, you will handle criminal investigations under the guidance of preliminary investigation managers, both from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police Authority. You hold interviews, gather information, compile material and carry out other relevant investigation measures.

The assignment as an investigator includes objectively evaluating information from several sources, extracting specific facts, drawing conclusions, assessing relationships and summarizing information into a logical whole. The tasks are varied and require that you can independently plan your work according to prevailing priorities and have the ability to take your own initiative and drive the preliminary investigation forward. The work means that you work with people who are deprived of their liberty and cases that have time requirements on them, which can mean a change of pace in the work. It is assumed that you have an interest in and keep up-to-date with current legislation and regulations. The work is characterized by many internal and external contacts such as e.g. criminal suspects, criminal suspects, lawyers, prosecutors, social services and school personnel, and makes demands on your communicative and social skills.

In addition to the investigator role, you are also the police area’s resource for carrying out external investigation measures, e.g. execute decisions on detention, pick-up for questioning, house searches, on-site questioning, door knocking, etc. These tasks are linked to your police powers. There may also be other general police duties depending on the needs of the business.

A major focus for Swedish police is to attack the criminal economy. The police are increasing their ability to identify and recover the proceeds of crime. In this way, we can attack the motive of making money, which is the basis of many crimes. In the work as an investigator, knowledge in economics and technology is a valuable asset.

The work means that you work with complex cases and investigative material that can be perceived as offensive or unpleasant.

We want to recruit you who have ambition and the conditions to become a sharp criminal investigator. You yourself are responsible for the interest, desire, commitment and the right personal qualities needed for this important position. We give you the training and experience you need to succeed in the assignment with us!

Qualifications

We are looking for you who have:

At least a university degree in a relevant field that the employer deems relevant alt. for example in sociology, law, behavioral science, criminology

At least two years of work experience deemed relevant to the function, for example investigative work or qualified handling

Swedish driving license authorization B

Good ability to express yourself orally and in writing in Swedish and English

It is advantageous if you have: Experience of or training in conversation methodology

Experience of working with laws and legal support in daily work

Experience of written and oral presentations.

Experience of investigation and/or analysis work from public activities

Non-Nordic language skills

Personal characteristics

As the role involves many contact points, we see it as a matter of course that you collaborate and communicate with others in a flexible way to achieve common goals.

The duties also require you to be self-motivated, flexible and have the opportunity to change pace. To thrive and be successful in the role, you are structured, empathetic, confident in yourself and trust your own abilities. We would like to see that you have a great commitment to these types of cases and have a positive attitude. We are looking for someone who has a great commitment to the assignment.

It is important to us that you have good judgement, are legal and security conscious and have a clear moral compass. With us, you will be faced with challenging situations, your basic security is therefore crucial for you to thrive and feel good in the role as a police employee.

We will place great emphasis on personal qualities.

Applicants must also meet the eligibility requirements and admission requirements for the police training. Please read more about these here:

polisen.se/jobb-och-utbildning/bli-polis/antagningskrav/

Contact persons

Union representatives

ST Region Mitt Linnéa Helmet

010-56 754 95

SACO, SEKO and the Police Association can be reached via Police switchboard 114 14

Other information

Possible locations and recruiting managers linked to each local police area:

The recruitment process:

The first selection is based on survey responses and received application documents. The applicants who go on are invited to a digital information meeting planned for v.10 or v.11.

After the digital information meeting, trials will take place at Plikt and the trial agency from week 13 at their offices either in Malmö, Stockholm or Gothenburg.

Those who pass the tests will then be invited to an employment interview for the requested function. Tests may be carried out.

Terms of employment

Time-limited employment as an administrator during implementation of the function-oriented police training including introduction.

Time-limited employment as a police aspirant during the aspirant training (6 months) in police region Mitt.

Permanent employment as a police assistant is offered after approved training and subsequent approved aspirant. The employment begins with a 6-month trial employment.

During the training and aspirant training, a salary of SEK 29,000/month is paid. After approved training, approved aspirant training and security clearance, an individual salary is set according to the function applied for.

If you have an ongoing permanent employment within the Police Authority, you retain your employment and your employment benefits and receive a temporary placement decision during the implementation of the functional police training.

Welcome with your application in the form of a CV and personal letter no later than February 28, 2024. We use e-recruitment to streamline and ensure the quality of the recruitment work. Applications for this position will only be accepted via the Police Authority’s website.

If you have protected personal data, references or similar information that you consider worthy of protection, we recommend that you send your application marked with the advertisement’s reference number via letter to the address: Police Authority, Registrar’s Office, 106 75 STOCKHOLM, or contact the responsible HR consultant.

If you continue your application digitally, your application will be handled via the Police’s recruitment support Visma Recruit.

If you want to complete your application, please contact the responsible HR consultant.

An employment with the Police Authority may begin with a trial employment of six months.

The Swedish Police Agency is Sweden’s largest authority. We offer you a workplace that stimulates diversity, creativity and personal development.

Feel free to read about our benefits as an employee of the police at: polisen.se/erbjude

With us, you get the opportunity to contribute to the Police’s mission – to increase safety and reduce crime in society. We conduct our business according to our core values: commitment, efficiency and availability. As an employee within the police, you act for equal treatment. It is a prerequisite for legal certainty, legal certainty and for the legitimacy of the police in society. As a representative of the police, you respect everyone’s equal value and create trust in the police.

Please read more about the police and our operations at polisen.se

A warm welcome with your application!

