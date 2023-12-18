INVESTITURE – Christine Razanamahasoa responds

Christine Razanamahasoa, seen at the inauguration ceremony last Saturday

Despite a difficult relationship with the TGV party, Christine Razanamahasoa was present during the inauguration of Andry Rajoelina at the Barea Mahamasina stadium last Saturday.

No less than six heads of state and fifteen ambassadors were present during the inauguration ceremony of President Andry Rajoelina. Malagasy political figures were not left out, since most of the heads of institutions were present, including Christine Razanamahasoa, president of the National Assembly. She was even accompanied by her husband for the occasion. However, the last few weeks have shown discord between the number one in the Lower House and her parliamentary group, the IRD, as well as her party, the TGV. Especially with the mediation she initiated with the four leaders of the World Council of Christian Churches and other influential figures in the country. Platform which maintains that only dialogue can get the country out of this period of crisis of confidence.

Friday during the closing of the second ordinary session of parliament at the Tsimbazaza National Assembly, Christine Razanamahasoa reiterated the platform’s intention to continue the mediation mission. But she adds that this mission will adapt to the political climate which will settle in with the re-election of the outgoing President. However, during her speech, she congratulated Andry Rajoelina’s victory in the presidential race. It is difficult to read the real reason for his presence on Saturday at the Barea stadium.

Remarks

Some will think of a reconciliation with the oranges, and some that this is just one strategy among many others, given the continuation of the mission of the PAN/FFKM platform. Several of these personalities were also present at the Barea stadium last Saturday, including the leaders of the Lutheran, Catholic and Anglican churches. Pastor Irako Ammy Andriamahazosoa, president of the FJKM and president of the FFKM for this year, was not there. However, others surprised by their presence such as Herimanana Razafimahefa, former president of the Senate, dismissed and then expelled from the TGV party for having failed to follow the party’s instructions. “I have no problem with Andry Rajoelina. Our relationship remains intact,” he maintained. He declared that the fact of being expelled from the TGV in no way alters his relationship with the re-elected President and that he is present at the ceremony as a senator elected by the electors. He also intends to stay in his place until the end of his mandate, given the great responsibilities incumbent on him as senator. For his part, Kolo Roger, former Prime Minister was also seen at the scene. He is part of the national mediation group with the former president of the Ceni, Hery Rakotomanana. He was delighted that the new President had announced the prioritization of industry which, for him, will allow the development of the agricultural sector. The presence of Jean Max Rakotomamonjy, who is a member of the PAN/FFKM mediation platform, was also noted during the ceremony.

For their part, only two of the twelve other candidates in the last presidential election were present at the ceremony, including Sendrison Daniela Raderanirina, candidate number eleven, who, from the start, did not take a position with the collective, going it alone during of the electoral campaign and during the election. Candidate Lalaina Ratsirahonana was also seen at the scene. He is a member of the collective without actively participating in the actions of the eleven. He has always been discreet about his participation in the fight with the collective. In a press release published on Saturday, the “Ny fihavanantsika” party, chaired by this former presidential candidate, indicates that it is always important to dialogue in order to preserve appeasement. As expected, the ten other candidates did not respond to the invitation, since they never took note of Andry Rajoelina’s victory.

Ravo Andriantsalama