INVESTMENT SPEECH – Andry Rajoelina reiterates his commitments

The swearing-in officially marks the start of the mandate of President of the Republic

Having taken the oath, it is now time for Andry Rajoelina to roll up his sleeves and work to develop the country. The priorities of his mandate are human capital, industrialization and governance.

The starting point. “The presidential mandate begins to run on the day of the swearing-in,” states the Constitution. Which is done. After Saturday’s inauguration ceremony at the Barea Stadium, Mahamasina, Andry Rajoelina is, once again, officially President of the Republic and Supreme Head of the Armed Forces.

After the euphoria of his re-election, the excitement of the preparations for his inauguration and the jubilation during the event, it is now time to work. “We will meet the immense challenges that await us,” declares Andry Rajoelina in the French version of his inauguration speech. His campaign slogan aptly sums up the colossal challenges he must face during this second five-year term.

“Madagascar must develop” is the free translation of Andry Rajoelina’s campaign slogan. A sentence that he reaffirmed at the conclusion of his speeches in Malagasy and French, in Mahamasina. The tenant of Iavoloha maintains that the trials which presented themselves to him during his first five-year term “only reinforced my commitment to building a better future for the Malagasy population”. He talks about the pandemic, climate hazards and “political betrayals”.

Certainly, his first mandate was not easy. But he sets the bar even higher for this second stint in Iavoloha. Since he himself affirms that development is an imperative, whatever the circumstances. In addition to reiterating his commitment to developing the Big Island, the President also reaffirmed the priorities of his second five-year term. According to him, state actions will be based on three bases, “human capital, industrialization and governance”.

“The objective is to produce and transform in Madagascar everything the population needs on a daily basis. We will accelerate the industrialization of the country, improve the business climate, massively train our young people and create jobs in order to improve living conditions, especially for the most vulnerable,” declares Andry Rajoelina in his speech, delivered in French. A part addressed mainly to Technical and Financial Partners (PTF).

Opening

In his speech in Malagasy, on the subject of human capital, the tenant of Iavoloha speaks of improving access to employment, the standard of living and the social conditions of each citizen. This is done by strengthening the sectors of professional training, education, health and also access to water and electricity. These two points, which are undeniable criteria for a person’s well-being and which should only be a formality, have however been lacking, even in the capital, for some time.

Andry Rajoelina concedes that “the economic growth to which we aspire is dependent on the improvement of the energy production sector”. As a result, it reaffirms its commitment to the energy transition. “It is imperative to start construction work on hydroelectric power stations,” he said. He also states that “within six months, forty-seven districts will have solar power plants”. That with the popularization of solar kits, “within a year, no household will use candles or kerosene”.

On the social aspect, the President of the Republic underlines “that priority will be given to facilitating access to family planning in order to contribute to improving the level of each household”. In the area of ​​governance, he assures, moreover, that “this mandate will be marked by an active fight against all forms of corruption and any act serving individual interests to the detriment of the general interest”.

On his momentum, Andry Rajoelina adds, “I will be firm on respecting the values ​​of integrity, honesty and loyalty which are required of all those responsible in the service of the nation”. According to him, “the implementation of structural reforms will have a positive and effective impact on the country’s economic growth”. He also affirms that he intends to pursue major infrastructure projects, citing as examples the Efaho pipeline and the Antananarivo – Toamasina highway.

“The major projects that we have initiated will undeniably transform and lead Madagascar towards emergence”, attests the President of the Republic. Addressing the PTF, President Rajoelina indicates, in fact, that the outcome of the election “is a strong signal of the desire of the Malagasy people to move forward in continuity and in an environment of peace and stability, since “we cannot build a country without stability”.

“Through this oath and with deep and sincere love, I commit to leading Madagascar, to building a stronger and more prosperous nation and to working for its influence. I will do everything possible to guarantee the unity and solidarity of the nation,” declaims Andry Rajoelina. Also, he reaffirms his openness to all those who are ready to work for the population. Will this line guide the composition of the next government?