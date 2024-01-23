Investments from SMEs requested

Another path to investment facilitation. Companies operating in the field of Agribusiness will now be supported through the Integrated Growth Poles 3 (PIC 3) project. A call for private investment projects in Agribusiness has been launched with the aim of “supporting the recovery and growth of small and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurship”. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock is following suit to stimulate the growth of entrepreneurship which is not yet exploited to its full potential. “Madagascar Business and Investment Facilitation”, MBIF, is a project which aims precisely to boost the weight of investments.

According to the department in charge of Agriculture, this initiative will be launched in different regions of the Big Island with more or less expected results which depend on the specific needs of each region. The program consists of allocating, on a competitive basis, counterpart funds intended to support structuring private investment projects in the Agribusiness sector in the PIC 3 intervention zones. The ramifications of the project are diverse, this ranges from the processing of products such as cocoa, honey, essential oils and more traditional cash products such as cloves. In short, different sectors of activity which were prioritized according to the specific needs of nine regions covered by the PIC 3 project.

The financing, which will benefit small and medium-sized businesses eligible for this private investment project, will be counterpart financing. As Ladislas Adrien Rakotondrazaka, national coordinator of the PIC 3 project, explains, “it will be the producers who will be supported through this financing to increase yield. The funds necessary to finance the activities of the companies will, for their part, be supplied by them. Funding will therefore be more focused on investments closer to the public and semi-public sectors,” he explains when presenting the projects eligible for the MBIF project. In relation to these activities, the Ministry of Agriculture specifies that “the minimum amount of financing provided by the PIC Project is USD 50,000. The ceiling that can be granted to a given project is $450,000”, indicates- your.

