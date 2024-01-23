Investments from SMEs requested

Another path to investment facilitation. Companies operating in the field of Agribusiness will now be supported through the Integrated Growth Poles 3 (PIC 3) project. A call for private investment projects in Agribusiness has been launched with the aim of “supporting the recovery and growth of small and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurship”. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock is following suit to stimulate the growth of entrepreneurship which is not yet exploited to its full potential. “Madagascar Business and Investment Facilitation”, MBIF, is a project which aims precisely to boost the weight of investments.

According to the department in charge of Agriculture, this initiative will be launched in different regions of the Big Island with more or less expected results which depend on the specific needs of each region. The program consists of allocating, on a competitive basis, counterpart funds intended to support structuring private investment projects in the Agribusiness sector in the PIC 3 intervention zones. The ramifications of the project are diverse, this ranges from the processing of products such as cocoa, honey, essential oils and more traditional cash products such as cloves. In short, different sectors of activity which were prioritized according to the specific needs of nine regions covered by the PIC 3 project.

The financing, which will benefit small and medium-sized businesses eligible for this private investment project, will be counterpart financing. As Ladislas Adrien Rakotondrazaka, national coordinator of the PIC 3 project, explains, “it will be the producers who will be supported through this financing to increase yield. The funds necessary to finance the activities of the companies will, for their part, be supplied by them. Funding will therefore be more focused on investments closer to the public and semi-public sectors,” he explains when presenting the projects eligible for the MBIF project. In relation to these activities, the Ministry of Agriculture specifies that “the minimum amount of financing provided by the PIC Project is USD 50,000. The ceiling that can be granted to a given project is $450,000”, indicates- your.

Also Read:  Volkswagen, deal done: start of the 10 billion savings plan

Itamara Randriamamonjy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company
Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company
Posted on
Summary of Day 109 of Hamas-Israel: Houthi Bombardment by US | Netanyahu Attacked, Israel Soon Destroyed – Tribunnews
Summary of Day 109 of Hamas-Israel: Houthi Bombardment by US | Netanyahu Attacked, Israel Soon Destroyed – Tribunnews
Posted on
Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech
Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech
Posted on
New images from the Webb space telescope reach US stamps
New images from the Webb space telescope reach US stamps
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News