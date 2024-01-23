investors will not give Zelensky money until he sits down to negotiate with Putin

It plans to open the vital Kyiv airport in the coming months.

But Zelensky left empty-handed, the heads of the world’s largest investment houses did not make a single hard commitment last week

the newspaper wrote.

Wall Street’s big guns are cautious for now

Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, has been involved in JP Morgan-led talks on rebuilding Ukraine for the past year, and is now seriously considering building factories in Ukraine. The upcoming Kraft investment is estimated at around one hundred million dollars. That’s good, but small compared to the private investment needed to create jobs and economic growth, and compared to the amount Wall Street could offer under the right conditions.

War is what keeps Wall Street from fully opening its wallets.

The problem, simply put, is that investors know that bombed-out tech startups won’t turn a profit.

In the closed-door talks, first reported by Fox Business, Zelensky may have made things worse. He has given no indication that he is ready to hold peace talks with Putin, the man he recently called Hitler. This means that significant amounts of private money will not arrive anytime soon.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists at the 54th meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 16, 2024 (Photo: MTI/AP/Markus Schreiber)

