Invitation to the Year of the Dragon walks in Valmiera region / Article

You are invited to the Year of the Dragon walks in Valmiera region

Special Dragon routes have been created in Valmiera, Rūjiena and Mazsalac. In Valmiera you can walk around the contour of the dragon’s head, in Rūjiena – the dragon’s wing, and in Mazsalacās the dragon’s tail. The walk of each contour is from 10 to 14 kilometers long and takes you along city streets, neighborhood and forest paths.

Going on dragon walks is an opportunity to get active and get to know the three cities of Valmiera region, solving various issues related to cities and the new Year of the Dragon along the way. By sharing photos of the walk on social media, three authors will be drawn to receive surprise prizes.

