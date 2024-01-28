“Involves an additional impact of 10 billion”

#Involves #additional #impact #billion

The head of the Pension House, Daniel Baciu, came up with important clarifications for Romanians, after the IMF’s warning about the gradual increase in pensions.

After the indexation of pensions, from January 1, the recalculation of Romanians’ pensions should come into force from September 2024.

On this subject, the IMF would have sent a warning in this regard, talking about the postponement of the recalculation or the increase in stages of pensions, and not the whole increase at once, from September 1.

The new pension law, published in the Official Gazette

On December 6, 2023, the pension law, adopted by Parliament in November and promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis, was published in the Official Gazette.

It applies starting from January 1, 2024. Some of the provisions enter into force from the beginning of the year, and most from September.

The new law states that from January 1, 2024, pensions will increase by 13.8% and will be recalculated in September. The pension point will thus be 2,032 lei.

At the same time, the retirement age will be the same for women and men, respectively 65, introduced gradually.

Also, the minimum contributory contribution period to benefit from the old-age pension will be 15 years.

The date on which pensions enter in February 2024

Thus, the payment of the pension for the month of February 2024 through the Romanian Post is made during the period 1-15, at the residence of the pensioners, informs the Pension House.

For those who are not found at home, the pension and the pension slip can be picked up from the post offices, within two working days after the last payment day of the respective month.

As for pensioners who have chosen to pay their pension in a current account or on a card, they should know that the pension usually enters the card on the 12th, at the latest on the 13th.

At the end of 2023, Romania had 4.6 million pensioners.

Daniel Baciu, important clarifications for pensioners about recalculation

“Regarding this recalculation, which is granted in stages, there is a big, big disinformation. At the National Public Pension House (CNPP) we work with a single stage, there are no intermediate stages.

I don’t know where these statements came from, because the law clearly stipulates that pensioners, in September, will receive all pensions recalculated according to the new calculation formula, which is part of the law,” explained the president of the Pension House, Daniel kiss

The information regarding a possible increase in pensions made in stages appeared after the IMF made an analysis and said that this recalculation of pensions should be done in stages, because of the budget impact, because a lot of money would be needed.

“The budgetary impact has been made since the beginning of the year and was included in the state social insurance budget that was approved in Parliament.

We have the necessary money, we have the impact regarding both the indexation that took place at the beginning from January 1, with 13.8%, and for the recalculation, which will be for four months, September – December, which involves still an additional impact of 10 billion.

This money is included in the state social insurance budget, so that on September 1 people will receive their recalculated pensions.

The law clearly stipulates that this recalculation should not be done in stages, but should be done on September 1.

We all work and we do not have this scenario of paying pensions recalculated in stages, as recommended by the IMF.

There is no doubt. This is what we are working for, the entire team from the CNPP with colleagues from the Ministry of Labor, so that on September 1 people will receive their recalculated pensions”, said the head of the Pension House, Daniel Baciu, according to realitatea.net.