Ion Țiriac has only one disappointment! What can the billionaire never buy for Christmas, even though he wants the same thing every year!

Ion Țiriac, the former great tennis player, revealed what his greatest joy was every year at Christmas.

Now the billionaire is disappointed that he no longer has the same feeling as when he was a child.

Ion Țiriac has a big disappointment this Christmas

Ion Țiriac testified that for him Christmas means snow. The meteorologists indicate that we will not have snow for Christmas this year either, which terribly disappoints Ion Țiriac.

“At Christmas, I am bound by the two meters of snow that were always in Brașov during the holidays. Now, unfortunately, there will be heavy rain again and no more snow. We only have the artificial one”, said Ion Țiriac, according to the website stirilekanald.ro.

Ion Țiriac, revelations about his sister

Few people know that Ion Țiriac has a younger sister, named Rodica. The billionaire revealed that she was the woman who took care of him throughout his life.

“I have a sister, a younger one. I was kind of macho at that time, after that it passed quickly. At that time, the women were the ones who took care of the kitchen, later they also took care of having a child, two or three, to propagate the race that was, that’s how it was between me and my sister. He always took care of me.

My sister from the beginning to this day has been my man who lived life only for me. We were a family in which your mother, father and you did not hold your arms, my God, how much I love you, how dear you are to me. But absolutely nothing was needed, because you could feel them from the helicopter what it was about in a family like this”, said Ion Ţiriac, according to europafm.ro.