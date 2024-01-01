Ion Ţiriac, the investment of 2024 in Romania. Everything will last 74 days. The condition set by Ţiriac brings about a radical change

#Ion #Ţiriac #investment #Romania #days #condition #set #Ţiriac #brings #radical #change

Șiriac will thus pay for the land where the complex will be built, as well as all the construction costs. The Romanian billionaire will not ask the state for anything, but he sets a condition that can bring a major change in Romanian sports: the ice rink should be intended for children, who can become the future champions of Romania.

“The Țiriac Foundation will buy a plot of land, the Țiriac Foundation will invest in the construction of an ice rink, the Țiriac Foundation will invest in the equipment of this rink and also in the subsequent renovations. The municipality will ensure the operational expenses necessary for the functioning and also an organizational framework for the children of Brasov, so that they have access to qualified coaches, equipment and carry out their ice sports training in an organized framework, whether we are talking about hockey or about figure skating.

These are the objectives from which we started in collaboration with the Țiriac Foundation. What the Țiriac Foundation asked for was that this ice rink should be mainly for children and juniors, and we make sure that we do these things not only today, but also for decades to come”said mayor Allen Coliban.

Ion Țiriac has already held discussions with his good friend Eduard Paneh, which he sent to Slovakia to find the right model of ice rink.

“I have indeed had discussions with Mr. Țiriac on this topic and I am going to move to Slovakia to find a model of an ice rink to be built in Brașov.

I have a good friend who lives in Slovakia, with whom I will go to see more ice rinks. Of course, the prices differ from one location to another, Mr. Țiriac going to give the OK for the type of ice rink he intends to build in Brașov”, said Eduard Pană, for prosport.ro.

The construction of the new ice rink in Brașov would take place on “fast forward”, in only 74 days.

“That’s what happened with the ice rink in Otopeni. Everything went very quickly from the moment when the first vat of earth was excavated until the inauguration”, the former hockey player also declared a year ago.