Ionuţ Costea, Mircea Geoană’s brother-in-law, located in Turkey. The former president of Eximbank will be extradited

The former president of Eximbank, Ionuţ Costea, the brother-in-law of Mircea Geoană, was located in Turkey. He was convicted in May 2023 for complicity in taking bribes in the bribery case for the rehabilitation of the Bucharest-Constanța railway.

The Bucharest court found that the conditions for the extradition request are met, according to G4Media.

“According to art. 65 para. 1 and 3 of Law no. 302/2004 regarding international judicial cooperation in criminal matters – republished, states that the conditions have been met for the request for the extradition from Turkey of the convict COSTEA MIRCEA-IONUŢ in order to execute the prison sentence execution mandate no. 26 of 26.05.2023, issued based on criminal sentence no. 127 of 24.03.2022, issued by the High Court of Cassation and Justice – Criminal Section, in file no. 2987/1/2019, definitive by criminal decision no. 48 of 26.05.2023 of the High Court of Cassation and Justice – Panel of 5 Judges. Pursuant to art. 65 para. 6 of Law no. 302/2004, republished, this conclusion, accompanied by the documents provided for in art. 36 para. 2 of the same law, will be communicated to the Ministry of Justice – the Directorate of International Law and Judicial Cooperation. Pursuant to art. 275 para. 3 C.proc.pen. the legal expenses advanced by the state remain in charge of it. With the right of appeal within 24 hours of the pronouncement for the prosecutor. Pronounced in the council chamber, today 26.01.2024”, according to the decision of the Bucharest Court of January 26.

Allegations of corruption

Ionuţ Costea, was sentenced on May 26, 2023 to 6 years in prison for complicity in taking bribes, together with the former Minister of Finance Sebastian Vlădescu, in the corruption case related to the payment of works on the Bucharest-Constanța railway section.

At that time, his brother-in-law Mircea Geoană, deputy secretary general of NATO, declared: “Even in complicated moments, democratic values ​​must prevail. Without exception, court decisions must be respected and carried out. Each of us is responsible for the decisions made. Mihaela and I will continue to be with our grandchildren and offer them the support they need in these difficult times”.

Ionuţ Costea was put under international prosecution on May 29, 2023.

Source: G4Media

Publication date: 28-01-2024 11:07