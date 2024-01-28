iOS 18 gets generative AI features and RCS support

#iOS #generative #features #RCS #support

In an exclusive Q&A section for subscribers of his Power On newsletter, Apple insider Mark Gurman revealed that iOS 18 could be the biggest update in iPhone history. With a planned launch in September and an initial developer beta at the WWDC event in June, the question becomes: what features will be added to iOS 18?

New features iOS 18

Support for RCS

Apple is expected to support the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol in the Messages app in iOS 18. The SMS successor introduces several new features such as higher resolution photos and videos, audio messages, showing when someone is writing a message, Wi-Fi messaging between iPhones and Android devices, improved group chats and encryption. SMS and MMS will also remain available as an alternative.

Smarter Siri

In iOS 18, Siri should become a lot smarter and more helpful. Mark Gurman predicts the integration of generative AI technology, a key addition that will transform the voice assistant and the Messages app. From answering questions to auto-complete sentences, Siri will offer new ways to interact. AI features will be available in Apple Music, Pages, Keynote and Xcode, among others.

The Information reported that Apple plans to add advanced language models to Siri, which will allow users to automate complex tasks. This functionality will likely be achieved through deeper integration with the Shortcuts app. The feature is expected in 2024, most likely as part of iOS 18.

This is a mobile-optimized AMP page, you can respond to this message on our full website.