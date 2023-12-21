iPad deals: Great price comparison – this is the best deal before

#iPad #deals #Great #price #comparison #deal

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

If you’re looking for really good iPad deals, you should definitely read on because we’ve set out to find the best deals for you.

Affiliate note for our shopping offers

The products mentioned were personally and independently selected by our editorial team. If you purchase from one of the linked shops (affiliate link), we receive a small commission; this does not influence the editorial selection and description of the products.

TVmovie.de/PR

Apple 2022 10,9″ iPad (Wi-Fi, 64 GB) – 10. Generation

The 10th generation Apple iPad impresses with its 10.9 inch Liquid Retina display and its particularly natural color reproduction. The screen is fully utilized thanks to the modern all-screen design, offering a particularly comfortable surfing experience. It’s now super cheap on Amazon!

It’s pretty smooth to use thanks to the built-in A14 Bionic chip, which lets you switch seamlessly between apps. For Facetime calls or selfies, Apple has provided a 12 MP wide-angle rear camera and you can take razor-sharp photos with the 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. A powerful battery gets you through the day worry-free.

The iPad is now also available cheaper at Netto – and currently even cheaper than at Amazon.

APPLE iPad Wi-Fi (9. Generation 2021)

You can currently get the 9th generation iPad from 2021 pretty cheaply in the 64 GB version. Not only is it very comfortable to work on the 10.2 inch Retina display, drawing precisely or watching films in a relaxed manner is also really fun on this device. You can save the most today at MediaMarkt.

No matter whether it’s normal daylight, darkness or sun: True Tone ensures that you can always see the display perfectly. With the 8 MP rear camera you are perfectly equipped for video calls, while the 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera gives you even sharper photos. The built-in A13 Bionic chip ensures full power and seamless app switching. Alternatively, the iPad offering is also available with 256 GB of storage space at a slightly higher price.

Apple 2021 iPad Mini (8.3″, Wi-Fi, 64 GB) – (6. Generation)

The Apple iPad Mini 2021 (6th generation) is particularly handy and ideal for on the go. This model is available in the colors space gray, pink, violet and polar star, but no matter which you choose: you will benefit from the A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine on every device. The mini model has a battery life of up to 10 hours and can do more than just notes and Netflix: According to Apple, even graphics-intensive games are really fun on this device.

Apple 11″ iPad Pro 2022 Wi‑Fi Tablet

If you’ve been waiting all year for an iPad Pro (2022) deal, your wishes have been heard. You can currently get the top device for under 1000 euros. The model is characterized by its brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and large P3 color space. The powerful tablet has an M2 chip installed and impresses with its speed and razor-sharp graphics. Apple advertises the ultimate iPad experience, we say: This device is the Ferrari for anyone who wants to use their tablet for work or for professional photo and video editing.

More topics:

Apple MacBook offers: This model is now available for under 900 euros

The most festive Apple offers: These gadgets belong under the Christmas tree

Apple Pencil: Last chance for the Black Friday deal