iPad Pro will get a great new feature. It is inspired by the iPhone – SMARTmania.cz

#iPad #Pro #great #feature #inspired #iPhone #SMARTmania.cz

  • Apple is reportedly considering adding MagSafe technology to the iPad Pro
  • We could wait until next year
  • It is not yet clear what specific form MagSafe will take

2020 was a breakthrough year for Apple smartphones in one respect – the Cupertino giant introduced its MagSafe magnetic wireless charging inside the iPhone. Although it was actually a small matter, in practice the possibilities of magnets on the back of the phone are quite wide. For example, there is no longer any need to fix the smartphone in different holders, the correct position of the charging coil for wireless charging or extra cables for power banks. According to MacRumors, it looks like MagSafe won’t be exclusive to the iPhone.

MagSafe may be heading to the iPad Pro

Already in 2021, the well-known journalist Mark Gurman speculated that Apple was planning to deploy a glass back for the iPad Pro, which would enable wireless charging. Although this has not happened yet, Apple has reportedly not given up on the idea and is still said to be planning to deploy wireless charging with MagSafe support among the most equipped iPad models. New 11.1″ and 13″ iPad Pro models with OLED displays are slated for 2024, and the devices are expected to receive a new design as part of this update. Apple hasn’t updated the look of the iPad Pro in several years, so it’s about time for a change.

It’s possible that Apple will put MacBook-style MagSafe in the iPad Pro

Also Read:  Insomniac Games did not pay the hackers. They published over a terabyte of data on the Internet - SMARTmania.cz

A glass back would make the iPad Pro more susceptible to damage in a fall, similar to the iPhone, but it would also allow for new wireless accessories and a common MagSafe charger that would work for both iPhone and iPad. The iPad would also likely work with 15W Qi2 magnetic chargers supplied by third-party manufacturers. While 15W charging via MagSafe would be slower than wired charging via USB-C, it would give Apple device owners more charging options in an emergency.

It’s also possible that the iPad Pro will get MagSafe charging in the style of a Mac-like magnetic charger rather than iPhone-style wireless charging. In the end, it is definitely not clear which option Apple will go for.

Author of the article

Dominik Vlasak

Editor, traveler, fan of technology, Star Wars and good coffee.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
Posted on
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
Posted on
advice from nutritionists – Il Tempo
advice from nutritionists – Il Tempo
Posted on
Is the United States government willing to release Alex Saab?
Is the United States government willing to release Alex Saab?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News