iPad Pro will get a great new feature. It is inspired by the iPhone – SMARTmania.cz

Apple is reportedly considering adding MagSafe technology to the iPad Pro

We could wait until next year

It is not yet clear what specific form MagSafe will take

2020 was a breakthrough year for Apple smartphones in one respect – the Cupertino giant introduced its MagSafe magnetic wireless charging inside the iPhone. Although it was actually a small matter, in practice the possibilities of magnets on the back of the phone are quite wide. For example, there is no longer any need to fix the smartphone in different holders, the correct position of the charging coil for wireless charging or extra cables for power banks. According to MacRumors, it looks like MagSafe won’t be exclusive to the iPhone.

MagSafe may be heading to the iPad Pro

Already in 2021, the well-known journalist Mark Gurman speculated that Apple was planning to deploy a glass back for the iPad Pro, which would enable wireless charging. Although this has not happened yet, Apple has reportedly not given up on the idea and is still said to be planning to deploy wireless charging with MagSafe support among the most equipped iPad models. New 11.1″ and 13″ iPad Pro models with OLED displays are slated for 2024, and the devices are expected to receive a new design as part of this update. Apple hasn’t updated the look of the iPad Pro in several years, so it’s about time for a change.

It’s possible that Apple will put MacBook-style MagSafe in the iPad Pro

A glass back would make the iPad Pro more susceptible to damage in a fall, similar to the iPhone, but it would also allow for new wireless accessories and a common MagSafe charger that would work for both iPhone and iPad. The iPad would also likely work with 15W Qi2 magnetic chargers supplied by third-party manufacturers. While 15W charging via MagSafe would be slower than wired charging via USB-C, it would give Apple device owners more charging options in an emergency.

It’s also possible that the iPad Pro will get MagSafe charging in the style of a Mac-like magnetic charger rather than iPhone-style wireless charging. In the end, it is definitely not clear which option Apple will go for.

