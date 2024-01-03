iPhone 16 barely better than the iPhone 15?

#iPhone #barely #iPhone

The note, excerpted by 9to5Mac, outlines Barclays’ expectations for Apple in 2024 and predicts continued weakness in iPhone sales. Analysts expect the next iteration of Apple’s flagship to have minimal differences in features and functions compared to this year’s model.

Barclays slightly lowered its price target on Apple from $161 to $160 per share, citing expected declines in iPhone volume and sales mix as well as the lack of upside in Macs, iPads and wearables.

Long-term concerns about the Apple ecosystem

Aside from iPhone sales, Barclays also raises concerns about the broader Apple ecosystem. Analysts believe that the ecosystem benefits less from new products/services, which will make growth difficult in the coming years.

Analysts also forecast a slowdown in growth in services, estimating growth at about 10% in fiscal 2024, compared with nearly 20% previously. Regulatory controls in areas such as the App Store could pose additional risks.

Additionally, Barclays believes Mac and iPad sales will decline even further to return to pre-pandemic levels as they remain high relative to the overall PC and tablet market.

Mixed analyst opinions on Apple’s prospects

The Barclays note gives a bleak outlook for Apple in 2024. However, analysts’ opinions on Apple’s prospects remain mixed. While some are predicting a decline, others see potential stars like the mixed reality headset playing a role later in the year.

Apple will announce its quarterly earnings report on January 25, 2024, which could provide more clarity on current iPhone demand and the performance of other product categories.

Popular content from Mac Life+

Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) – Schwarz

1.099,00 €