iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be taller, wider and heavier than the previous generation

#iPhone #Pro #Pro #Max #taller #wider #heavier #previous #generation

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are expected to launch with 6.27-inch and 6.85-inch screens, a series-first of 6.27-inch and 6.85-inch screens respectively, as opposed to the predictable ~6.1-inch screens. and 6.7 inches from previous generations. However, those who were hoping that Apple would manage to fit these enlarged displays into unchanged footprints may be disappointed, according to a new report from MacRumors ( ) .

The blog claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will be 0.85 millimeters (mm) thicker and 0.3mm wider, with a new 149.6 x 71.45mm front for 2024. Likewise, the 15 Pro Max is now said to be 0.88mm thinner and 3.1mm shorter compared to its 163 x 77.58mm replacement.

These gaps may seem quite small on paper, but these fractions of millimeters can translate into considerable variations in the actual experience of a new smartphone across the board – as OnePlus recently reminded us.

In addition, the alleged iPhone would also have a knock-on effect on the progress made by Appletitanium’s first generation of titanium displays in terms of weight. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to have gained 7 grams (g) compared to the iPhone 15 Pro (187g) 15 Prode 187g, while the 16 Pro Max could weigh 4g more than its predecessor (221g).

Again, these new numbers may seem negligible, but they have the potential to push 2024 iPhones back toward the conventional standard, especially the Pro Max. Furthermore, the two flagship models should retain the same 8.25 mm thickness of their predecessors.

Also Read:  Japan's Unmanned Lunar Landing Vehicle Enters Lunar Orbit

In any case, these new features remain in the realm of rumor for the moment, even if it is said that they will not be transposed to the next vanilla 16 and 16 Plus.

Keep your 15 Pro Max slim with a new Spigen Magnetic Ultra Hybrid MagFit case from Amazon

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In the new restaurant in Porto, you can eat everything you want for 11.95 euros
In the new restaurant in Porto, you can eat everything you want for 11.95 euros
Posted on
Apple iPhone 15 in a Polish store in a great promotion
Apple iPhone 15 in a Polish store in a great promotion
Posted on
New ‘Game of Thrones’ series is undergoing major change, but it will get there
New ‘Game of Thrones’ series is undergoing major change, but it will get there
Posted on
Tigers and Lions fight a pitched battle in the Monumental (+Live)
Tigers and Lions fight a pitched battle in the Monumental (+Live)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News