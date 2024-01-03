iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be taller, wider and heavier than the previous generation

#iPhone #Pro #Pro #Max #taller #wider #heavier #previous #generation

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are expected to launch with 6.27-inch and 6.85-inch screens, a series-first of 6.27-inch and 6.85-inch screens respectively, as opposed to the predictable ~6.1-inch screens. and 6.7 inches from previous generations. However, those who were hoping that Apple would manage to fit these enlarged displays into unchanged footprints may be disappointed, according to a new report from MacRumors ( ) .

The blog claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will be 0.85 millimeters (mm) thicker and 0.3mm wider, with a new 149.6 x 71.45mm front for 2024. Likewise, the 15 Pro Max is now said to be 0.88mm thinner and 3.1mm shorter compared to its 163 x 77.58mm replacement.

These gaps may seem quite small on paper, but these fractions of millimeters can translate into considerable variations in the actual experience of a new smartphone across the board – as OnePlus recently reminded us.

In addition, the alleged iPhone would also have a knock-on effect on the progress made by Appletitanium’s first generation of titanium displays in terms of weight. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to have gained 7 grams (g) compared to the iPhone 15 Pro (187g) 15 Prode 187g, while the 16 Pro Max could weigh 4g more than its predecessor (221g).

Again, these new numbers may seem negligible, but they have the potential to push 2024 iPhones back toward the conventional standard, especially the Pro Max. Furthermore, the two flagship models should retain the same 8.25 mm thickness of their predecessors.

In any case, these new features remain in the realm of rumor for the moment, even if it is said that they will not be transposed to the next vanilla 16 and 16 Plus.

Keep your 15 Pro Max slim with a new Spigen Magnetic Ultra Hybrid MagFit case from Amazon