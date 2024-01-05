iPhone 16 Pro will come with improved photo equipment – SMARTmania.cz

#iPhone #Pro #improved #photo #equipment #SMARTmania.cz

Apple plans to significantly improve the cameras of this year’s iPhones

For the first time in history, they put two 48MP cameras in one iPhone

The iPhone 16 Pro will get a periscopic telephoto lens after a year’s delay

For a long time, Apple resisted increasing the resolution of the cameras on its iPhones – until last year, it only used 12-megapixel cameras in its phones, although the competition was not afraid to use 100 or 200 Mpx cameras. The first change was brought by last year’s iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, in which Apple placed a 48 Mpx sensor in the position of the main camera, last year it gave this resolution to the cheaper iPhones 15 and 15 Plus. And this year? According to the whistleblower Ming-Chi Kuo, the resolution of the wide-angle camera will be increased in Cupertino.

iPhone 16 Pro: two new cameras

A reputable insider predicts that this year’s flagship iPhones will see an improved camera system, with the biggest changes coming to the periscope and wide-angle cameras. In the first case, the upgrade will be felt especially by the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, which will receive a periscopic camera with a greater level of optical zoom after a year’s delay. Its production will be handled by the company Genius, which, thanks to a large order for Apple, expects record financial results in the second quarter of this year.

The wide-angle camera on both “fronts” should have a new resolution of 48 megapixels – Apple will reportedly use a 1/2.6″ sensor, the physical size of one pixel will shrink to 0.7 micrometers (from the current 1 micrometer). Thanks to the technology of combining information from four adjacent pixels into one, the new iPhones should take photos up to 12 megapixels with a size of one virtual pixel of 1.4 micrometers.

Increasing the resolution of the wide-angle camera makes sense for iPhones, especially thanks to the Vision Pro AR/VR kit – it can play spatial video shot by the iPhone Pro. In the current generation, the stereoscopic image consists of a 48 Mpx main and a 12 Mpx wide-angle camera, with the next iPhones two 48 Mpx cameras should take care of its recording.

The Apple Vision Pro headset can play 3D video shot by an iPhone

In front of the new sensor with a higher resolution, there should be a lens consisting of 6 optical elements, i.e. the same as in the current generation. According to Kuo, lens manufacturers are managing to increase production yields, so ultimately lens production should be cheaper for Apple. And not just for Apple. Genius, which makes wide-angle lenses for Apple cameras, will also supply Huawei with the next flagship P70 series. In the case of Huawei, Genius expects a 100-120% increase in shipments compared to the current generation, which again indicates a dramatic increase in sales and profit.

iPhone 17 with a new selfie camera

In his post, Ming-Chi Kuo also hinted at the more distant future of iPhone cameras. According to his information, the complete iPhone 17 series will bring a significantly improved selfie camera next year – instead of the current 12MP camera with a 5-member lens, we will reportedly get a 24MP camera with six-member optics. This should have a positive effect on the resulting quality of the captured images.

