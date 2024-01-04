iPhone 2024 not a priority: Bloomberg expert sees NASDAQ title Apple 2024 with a focus on other devices 04.01.2024

#iPhone #priority #Bloomberg #expert #sees #NASDAQ #title #Apple #focus #devices #04.01.2024

Apple is facing an eventful year in 2024. According to Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman, the tech giant’s business direction will change.

For Mark Gurman, one thing is certain: The tech company Apple, which continues to make a large part of its sales with its successful iPhone smartphone, will pay significantly less attention to this business area in 2024.

iPhone no longer in focus

The expert sees the device taking a back seat in Apple’s wearables business in 2024, while at the same time other devices are likely to increasingly take the spotlight. Although the iPhone will “of course” be given another update, Apple fans shouldn’t hope for any far-reaching changes. Accordingly, the US company plans to leave the design of the iPhone 15 unchanged and only increase the screen size of the Pro version. Meanwhile, an action button will be provided for models in the lower price category and there will be a new dedicated button for recording videos, Gurman said in his recent “Power On” newsletter.

AR-/VR-Headset im Spotlight

Meanwhile, Apple customers can expect significantly bigger surprises with other devices from the wearables segment. In this context, the Bloomberg expert explicitly mentions Apple’s AR/VR headset, the Vision Pro. The first version was presented last summer, but the device has not yet been sold. “The Vision Pro marks a new category for Apple,” emphasizes Gurman, adding that he believes the device will be in the spotlight in 2024 – even without it contributing a significant share of sales. Apple itself is still trying to figure out the key selling points for the headset, but expects the device “could become an important part of its financial history within a few years.” Gurman also refers to Apple’s own assessment: The company believes that the wearable will have a similar success story as the Apple Watch: “The first three generations of this product were not very good.” “By the time the fourth model came out, the hardware was up to date and sales were starting to boom.”

He sees signs of sales starting soon. One of the indications for this is the latest beta version of the device’s operating system, visionOS: the software’s build number now more closely matches the numbers associated with production versions of operating systems, Gurman’s newsletter says. In addition, the use of Vision Pros by engineers in company buildings and even at home has increased dramatically: “As far as I know, they are testing a newer version of the operating system than the beta version,” explains Gurman. In addition, retail employees at the company headquarters are being trained on Vision Pro, and at the same time press representatives are receiving new demo versions. “I absolutely expect a release between the end of January and sometime in February,” says the Apple expert with conviction.

Apple – Weak start to the year You can find all chart analyzes on our YouTube channel. Inform now!

New AirPods: Apple is targeting a billion-dollar market

With the new AirPods, Apple wants to address a home-grown problem in the product range: The current $179 variant looks similar to the AirPods Pro, but lacks additional functions that go beyond those of the second generation AirPods from 2019 Priced at $129 cheaper. According to Gurman, Apple wants to tweak the design and bring two versions of the AirPods 4 onto the market, at the same time the AirPods 3 and the AirPods 2 will leave the range. According to the expert, they also want to incorporate more features of the AirPods Pro into the new variants, including a USB-C port and possibly even active noise cancellation.

Furthermore, Apple could target a new target group with the next generation of AirPods and sell them as a cheap hearing aid, the Apple expert continues to speculate. This “could be the start of something big,” says Gurman, emphasizing that Apple sees potential in this area to turn a multi-billion dollar industry on its head.

A new AirPods Pro variant is also planned for 2024, but we are still working on the design. In addition, new Pro functions such as body temperature and health monitoring are still in early development.

iPads and Macs with upgrades

In the first quarter, Apple fans should look forward to updated versions of the Apple tablet iPad – at least as far as the Pro version is concerned. This is “the biggest update in five years,” writes Gurman.

The Pro version will be revised and the iPadAir will optionally have a larger screen. The iPad mini and the entry-level model will now receive faster chips, predicts the well-connected Apple expert.

The Mac is also due for major upgrades, and the MacBook Air will soon receive the M3 chip. And new MacBook Pros with the code names J614 and J616 are already in development.

