iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it

The new iOS beta version that Apple released this week, iOS 17.3 beta 2, appears to cause some iPhones to no longer boot up. Apple has therefore decided to withdraw the update. There is also a solution if your iPhone suffers from this problem.

After downloading the latest beta version of iOS, several iPhone users discovered that their iPhone is stuck in a so-called bootloop. This is a state where the iPhone tries to boot up but never reaches the home screen. Instead, the phone turns itself off again and tries to restart. This makes it unusable.

Cause

It’s speculated that the Back Tap feature – which lets you perform an action by tapping the back of your iPhone – is causing this problem.

However, it is not entirely clear whether this is the problem or whether it is the only cause, because some users who had the function turned off also experienced problems. The update caused problems on the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 15.

Recovery mode

Apple has now decided to withdraw the update and confirms on its website that this is due to a small number of devices no longer booting up. The company also mentions the solution if your iPhone has ended up in this condition.

Recovery mode on your iPhone allows you to reinstall an older iOS version, such as 17.3 beta 1. You can enter this mode by connecting your iPhone to your computer, briefly pressing the volume up button and then the volume down button. , and then press and hold the power button. Unfortunately, unless you have made a backup, you may lose some of your data in this process.

More Interesting News