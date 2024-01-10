IPJ Constanța may lose 450 police officers in a few days

#IPJ #Constanța #lose #police #officers #days

The leadership of the Europol Union warns that the Constanta Police Inspectorate may lose 450 police officers in a few days, after the new organizational chart comes into force.

“After the already famous announcement of the “dissolution” of IPJ Constanța in 45 days, which has already been going on for over 4 months, the new organizational chart of IPJ Constanța is to come into force on 15.01.2024. In the new organizational chart there are no new, notable elements that would revolutionize the police system, nor was it possible as long as the artisans of this “reform” were at the helm of the MAI and the IGPR exactly at the time when Deputy Prime Minister Predoiu claimed that the fight with crime in the last 5-10 years has been lost”, states the Europol press release.

The union points out that the only good thing about this “reorganization” is the fact that, for the first time, MAI-IGPR recognizes two issues that can be found in all IPJs:

. The existing organizational charts are outdated and no longer correspond to the operational situation recorded at the moment;

The Romanian Police institution violated and continues to violate the obligation established by art. 39 and art. 44 of Law 360/2002, in the sense that the police service does not have a “permanent and continuous” character.

“In other words, the police service ends in many units at 4:00 p.m. and after that no one is scheduled to be on duty, but is called from home, from their time to recover their work capacity,” states the Europol information .

The union submits that in relation to point 2, at IPJ Constanța it was found following the “reorganization” that approximately 750 additional positions are needed. And these positions, although they will appear on paper in the new organizational chart, there is no hope for them to be filled without a direct intervention regarding the organization of contests especially for Constanța County.

“On another note, this political ambition, taken over by Predoiu without deep thought, will generate an unprecedented situation that may lead to the loss of 450 policemen who have already been assigned in the last 5 – 7 years in the county Constant. Practically, at this moment, with the appearance of a new organization chart, each police officer from IPJ Constanța will have to give his consent to occupy a position in the new state of organization that will enter into force on January 15, 2024” it is also said in the Europol information .

In the absence of the policeman’s consent, it will be made available to the institution, and the provisions of art. 27^31 of Law 360/2002 on the Police Officer Status, as follows:

The order of priority for appointment is as follows:

a) in the previously held position, corresponding to the position held, if it is vacant, in which case the consent of the police officer is no longer necessary;

b) in a similar function, in the unit of which he is a part;

c) in a similar function, in another unit;

d) in a position provided with a ranking coefficient equal to or lower than the one previously occupied, in the unit of which he is a part;

e) in a function provided with a ranking coefficient equal to or lower than the one previously occupied, in another unit;

f) in a position lower than the professional degree held, in the unit of which he is a part;

g) in a position lower than the professional degree held, in another unit.

“Taking into account the above legal basis, in free translation, so that every policeman who works today within IPJ Constanța understands what options he has, we specify that in the situation where one of the 450 policemen who wants to move to a unit from another county, in the situation in which it does not give its consent to occupy a position in the new state of organization that will come into force on 15.01.2024, will be able to move without the need for the consent of the chief inspector of IPJ Constanța, having the opportunity to fill any vacant position for which he meets the employment requirements. We do not know whether this consequence has been analyzed at the MIA level, but we will not accept that police officers are misinformed about their rights, nor will they be forced in any way to accept a position in the new organizational chart. In this way, we assure all colleagues that we are at their disposal and ask them to notify us of any pressure exerted on them. The future belongs to us!”, the Europol management also conveys.