iQOO Neo 9 Pro debuted with Dimensity 9300 chip and 144 Hz display

The iQOO brand belonging to the Vivo stable has come up with new smartphones, the Neo 9 models have arrived. Of the two devices, the Pro model is obviously the more interesting one, which debuted with a high-end Mediatek Dimensity 9300 chipset, a 144 Hz screen and a 50 megapixel primary camera.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display with a total of 2800 x 1260 pixels. The maximum brightness of the panel can reach 1400 nits, the display also supports HDR10+. According to the brand, the display also has a so-called “wet hand control”, which allows users to operate the display even with sweaty or wet hands. Aligned in the middle, inside a cutout, we find the 16-megapixel selfie camera, and the panel also includes a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

As we wrote in the introduction, the smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 9300 chipset, which, depending on the package, can be accompanied by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage space. The device welcomes its new owner with the Android 14 operating system after the very first switch on, who can even enjoy the extra functions of the manufacturer’s Origin OS 4 user interface.

The hardware also includes a so-called Q1 chip, whose task is to improve the gaming experience by providing a stable frame rate. A 6,043 square millimeter vapor chamber liquid cooler and a two-layer capillary tube pump try to dissipate the heat generated under the cover of the mobile phone.

Although the iQOO brand is primarily a game-focused smartphone, the Neo 9 Pro is also perfectly suited for photography. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel primary image recorder, supplemented by an optical image stabilizer. Another member of the camera set is also a 50-megapixel, ultra-wide-angle module. Incidentally, these are the same sensors found on the back of the Vivo X100. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro has a 360-degree antenna design to enable much better reception and connectivity.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro is powered by a 5160mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Other noteworthy features of the device include stereo speakers, the NFC module, support for the Wi-Fi 7 standard, and Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility.

There are really no differences between the basic and Pro models except for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset serving inside the device and the 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera instead of 50. There are still so many differences that instead of Bluetooth 5.4, there is a Bluetooth 5.3 module under the cover of the smartphone, which can be purchased in slightly different memory configurations.

Both smartphones will be available in three colors, the devices can be purchased in blue, black and red-white colors, but the latter is slightly thicker, 8.34 mm instead of 7.9, and a little heavier, because instead of 190 It weighs 196 grams. Open sales of the novelties have already begun in China.

The iQOO Neo 9 can be purchased for HUF 112,000 in Chinese money, so we get a configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, while the iQOO Neo 9 Pro can be purchased for the cheapest price of HUF 146,000, with the same amount of memory and internal storage. with capacity. International sales have not yet been discussed.

Source: GSMArena

