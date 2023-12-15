Iran, 11 police officers killed in terrorist attack

#Iran #police #officers #killed #terrorist #attack

At least 11 Iranian police officers were killed in an attack claimed by jihadists on a police station in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan. An official said this on state television. “In the terrorist attack on the police headquarters in the city of Rask, 11 policemen were killed and others were injured,” said Alireza Marhamati, deputy governor of the province, adding that some attackers were also killed in the assault, which was It was claimed by the Sunni jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice).

