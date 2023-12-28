Iran Claims October 7 Attack Revenge Soleimani’s Death, Hamas Denies!

#Iran #Claims #October #Attack #Revenge #Soleimanis #Death #Hamas #Denies

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7 was retaliation for the killing of former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s claim was quickly denied by Hamas, its ally.

As reported Al Arabiya, Thursday (28/12/2023), this claim was made by the spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Ramezan Sharif, when speaking to journalists on Wednesday (27/12) local time. He used the term “Al-Aqsa Flood” to refer to the Hamas attack on Israel in early October.

“The Al-Aqsa flood is an act of revenge for the killing of General Soleimani by the United States and Israel,” stressed Sharif when speaking to local journalists, as quoted by the news agency. ISNA.

“Of course, this act of revenge will continue at different times and places,” he said.

Hamas Denies

Hamas quickly denied Sharif’s claims. Hamas stressed that all its actions were “a response to the presence of the occupation and its ongoing aggression against our people and our sanctity”.

The Fars news agency, which is close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, later reported that Sharif’s remarks had been misunderstood. Fars quoted Sharif as asserting that: “The Al-Aqsa floods were completely a Palestinian operation.”

Sharif’s statement came ahead of the fourth anniversary of the death of Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq in January 2020.

