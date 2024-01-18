Iran confirms nine dead in Pakistan attacks against suspected insurgents

#Iran #confirms #dead #Pakistan #attacks #suspected #insurgents

He Government of Iran The death toll in the attacks carried out this morning rose to nine for Pakistan against alleged insurgent groups on Iranian soil, which has increased tension between the two countries.

“Three women, four children and two men of foreign nationality were murdered in a village located three or four kilometers from the Iranian border,” said the Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi in statements to the official IRNA agency.

Vahidi did not offer more details about the attacks carried out by Pakistan this morning in Iranian territory against alleged insurgent groups.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry reported in a statement that Several terrorists died during the bombings, that shook insurgent hideouts in the Iranian province of Sistan and Balochistan.

According to the statement, they were carried out “due to the lack of action” by Iran to stop insurgent activity.

In response, the Government of Iran summoned the Pakistani chargé d’affaires this morning to ask for explanations about the attack.

These attacks occur after Iran attacked two bases of the Sunni terrorist group Yeish al Adl in Pakistan with missiles and drones last Tuesday, in which two children died. according to Islamabad, which warned of “serious consequences.”

Yeish al Adl is a Sunni group opposed to the Shiite regime of Iran that seeks the independence of the province of Sistan and Balochistan, which operates on the porous border between the two countries.

In retaliation, the Pakistani government recalled its ambassador in Tehran for consultations and announced the suspension of all high-level visits with Iran, at the same time as asking the Persian country to withdraw its ambassador in Islamabad.