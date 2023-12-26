Iran could build a superweapon that could destroy millions

Iran has increased its production of highly enriched uranium – Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), informed the organization’s member states.

A spokesman for the IAEA said in Vienna on Tuesday that production was curtailed by the Islamic Republic in mid-2023.

At the end of November, the leadership in Tehran presented its production plans, which were verified by IAEA inspectors on December 19 and 24 during visits to the Natanz and Fordo nuclear facilities.

At these sites, around nine kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent have been produced since November, compared to three kilograms per month in the previous months.

To produce a nuclear weapon, fissile material enriched to a level above 90 percent is needed.
In 2018, the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement (JCPOA) signed by Tehran and major powers and Germany in 2015, which allowed for the lifting of sanctions against the Islamic Republic in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear activities.

Tehran responded to the reintroduction of US sanctions in 2018 by withdrawing the restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities agreed in the agreement. However, the leadership in Tehran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

