Iran denies US accusations of links to Houthi attacks on ships

#Iran #denies #accusations #links #Houthi #attacks #ships

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have carried out more than 100 drone and missile attacks targeting 10 merchant ships in the Red Sea in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is battling Hamas militants, the Pentagon said.

On Friday, the White House released US intelligence that Iran has provided drones, missiles and tactical intelligence to the Houthis, who control large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

It was Washington’s strongest comment yet on Iran’s alleged role in the attacks.

“The resistance (Houthis) has its own means… and acts according to its own decisions and capabilities,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri told the Mehr news agency.

“The fact that certain powers, such as the Americans and Israelis, are suffering from the blows of the resistance movement … should in no way cast doubt on the reality of the resistance force in the region,” he added.

The Gaza Strip has been experiencing 11 weeks of Israeli air and ground attacks, during which more than 20,000 people have already been killed, according to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-controlled territory. people, mostly women and children.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas after the Palestinian militant group carried out a cross-border attack on October 7 that killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, in Israel, according to an AFP count based on Israeli figures.

Palestinian militants also kidnapped about 250 people, 129 of whom Israel says remain in the Gaza Strip.

Iran, which backs Hamas financially and militarily, welcomed the October 7 attack on Israel but denied any involvement.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$