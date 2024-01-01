Iran Deploys Warships to the Red Sea

#Iran #Deploys #Warships #Red #Sea

TEHERAN, KOMPAS.com – Iranian state media, Tasnim, on Monday (1/1/2024) confirmed that Tehran had sent warships to the Red Sea as tensions rose in the waters.

The Iranian warship in question is IRIS Alborz.

The ship is part of the Iranian army’s 94th Naval Fleet.

Tasnim reported that IRIS Alborz had traveled through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait near Yemen to arrive at the Red Sea.

This warship was originally built half a century ago, before the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

However, the IRIS Alborz was overhauled and installed with new combat systems four years ago to rejoin the Iranian Navy’s forces. It is separate from the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

News of the Iranian warship’s deployment emerged as state media reported Iran’s security chief, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, held a meeting with top Houthi negotiator Mohammad Abdulsalam.

It was not clear where or when the meeting took place, but Iranian media reported that Tehran had praised the Houthis for supporting the Palestinian cause and opposing Israel.

Tasnim revealed this by quoting information from Ahmadian.

Previously, the United States announced in early December that it had formed a multinational naval task force for the Red Sea.

The US did this after a series of missile and drone attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on merchant ships in these waters.

The Houthi group said the attack was a show of solidarity with Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip, where Israel is fighting Hamas militants.

According to the International Chamber of Shipping, as much as 12 percent of global trade passes through the Red Sea, which is a shortcut through Africa via the Suez Canal.

On Sunday (31/12/2023), US Navy helicopters opened fire on Houthi rebels trying to board a cargo ship off the coast of Yemen, and the rebels reported 10 of their fighters dead or missing.

Regional tensions have increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

