Iran Executes Israeli Mossad Intel Agent to Death in Heat over Palestine

Monday, 18 Dec 2023 22:10 IWST

Iran executed a member of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, in Sistan-Baluchestan Province last week. (REUTERS/SPUTNIK)

Iran executing one of the members of the intelligence agency IsraelMossad, in Sistan-Baluchestan Province last week.

Iranian state media, IRNA, reported that the execution took place on Saturday (16/12). This incident took place when Israel and Iran were tense due to Israel’s brutal aggression against Palestine, especially the Gaza Strip, since 7 October.

“This person communicated with foreign intelligence services, primarily Mossad, collected classified information, and with the participation of associates, provided documents to foreign services, including Mossad,” the report quoted him as saying. .

Iran accuses the secret information of being given to Mossad officials with the aim of spreading propaganda against Tehran.

However, so far there is no information regarding the location of the alleged handover.

“[Tujuannya] to spread propaganda for groups and organizations against the Islamic Republic [Iran],” the report continued.

However, IRNA did not provide the identity of the intelligence member who was executed.

Until now there is no information about where the intelligence member was arrested.

This execution took place a day after Baluch militia attacked a police station in the province. As a result of this attack, 11 security personnel were killed and several others were injured.

The state funeral took place in the town of Rask on Saturday. Two members of the Jaish al-Adl group were also killed in subsequent clashes.

Sistan-Baluchestan province has long been a heated battleground between security forces and Sunni militias. The province’s population is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while most of Iran’s population is Shiite.

