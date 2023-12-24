Iran has summoned a Russian diplomat over a statement on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf

#Iran #summoned #Russian #diplomat #statement #disputed #islands #Persian #Gulf

Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported that the Russian envoy was summoned on Saturday. The note was delivered to Moscow as Tehran protested a statement by the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum in Morocco calling for a peaceful solution to the Iran-United Arab Emirates conflict over islands.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdolahian told his Russian counterpart by phone that “respect for the sovereignty and integrity of countries is one of the basic principles of relations between nations,” a separate IRNA report said.

It is the second time this year that Iran has summoned a Russian envoy in protest over comments on disputed islands. In July, Tehran summoned the Russian ambassador for a similar statement. In 2022, Iran summoned the Chinese envoy for a similar joint statement with Arab countries.

This diplomatic spat is a rare manifestation of the rift between the two countries. Iran and Russia have strengthened their ties since Moscow invaded Ukraine, including Iran supplying Russia with attack drones. Both countries also strongly support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country’s civil war.

In 1971, after the withdrawal of British forces, Iran took control of three islands – Abu Musa, Great Tunb and Little Tunb. He considers them an integral part of his territory. The UAE also claims the three islands and has long called for a negotiated solution.

The three islands are close to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway through which about a fifth of the world’s oil travels.

Iran claims that these islands from ancient times until the 20th century. belonged to Persia until the beginning of the British occupation. He also claims that an agreement reached with Sharjah, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, gives him the right to administer Abu Musa and deploy troops there.

There is no such agreement for the other two islands. The UAE says it was part of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah until Iran seized it by force days before the federation of emirates was established.

